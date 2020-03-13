Coronavirus patient stayed at Rancho Mirage Health and Rehabilitation Center

Coronavirus

County Public Health confirmed one of the 10 local coronavirus patients spent several days at the Rancho Mirage Health and Rehabilitation Center before being transferred to the hospital.

County health officials are preparing to test employees and other residents of the 99-bed facility as soon as possible.

The source of the infection is under investigation.

Quick action is required when we are dealing with a vulnerable population like this,” said Kaiser, who recently declared a public health emergency after officials announced the county’s first COVID-19 case. “By testing immediately, we can learn whether the illness has spread to others and take appropriate action.”

As of 3/13/2020, there 10 cases in the Coachella, up from 6 on Thursday. Four infected people are being treated at Eisenhower Health. On 3/12/2020, the county confirmed three other cases were isolated at home.

No word on where the remaining patients are being treated.

f you are ill or believe you have coronavirus symptoms call the Eisenhower hotline at 760-837-8988 BEFORE going to the ER or hospital. Prevent the possible spread of the virus.

Residents with further questions can call 2-1-1 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636) with any questions.

Public health recommendations for all Riverside County residents during community spread:

Public health recommendations for all Riverside County residents during community spread: