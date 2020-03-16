Parker Palm Springs closing for two weeks, full-time staff will be paid
Parker Palm Springs will be temporarily closed for two weeks starting on Wednesday, March March 18 at 12 p.m. due to concerns over the coronavirus.
"With a specific focus on the health and safety of our employees, our guests, and the community; Parker Palm Springs has decided to close the Estate temporarily as part of our ongoing effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus)," reads a notice by the hotel.
The hotel announced it will continue to pay all full-time employees during the closure.
Some management and security personnel will remain at the estate.
You can stay up-to-date with any updates on the Parker on its website https://www.parkerpalmsprings.com/
Health officials said anyone who thinks they might be experiencing symptoms of the virus and want to be seen at Eisenhower Health should call the hospital hotline first at 760-837-8988. Avoid the spread of this illness.
Residents with further questions can call 2-1-1 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636) with any questions.
Public health recommendations for all Riverside County residents during community spread:
- Practice social distancing, which is remaining out of places where people meet or gather and avoid using public transportation, if possible.
- Do not attend work, school or events when sick. Stay home.
- Cough into your elbow or tissue.
- Wash hands frequently and use hand sanitizer often.
- Stay away from anyone who is sick.
