Desert Care Network hospitals implement ‘no visitors’ policy

Coronavirus

Desert Care Network (Desert Regional Medical Center, JFK Memorial Hospital and Hi-Desert Medical Center) has changed its policy for visitors in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus

One of the major changes is that DCN hospitals have implemented a no visitors policy to ensure the safety of our patients and staff.

Exceptions include: Labor & Delivery and Postpartum areas of the hospital, patients are limited to one designated visitor, who must remain the same during the course of the patient’s stay. No minors under the age of 16. NICU and Pediatrics are allowed two visitors, who must remain the same during the course of the patient’s stay. Designated visitors must remain symptom-free of illness in order to be allowed to visit. Children of antepartum patients will be considered for visitation on a case-by-case basis



Visitors who are accompanying patients who need tests or procedures will be directed to wait outside the hospital or in their vehicles.