6 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Riverside County

Coronavirus

Health officials confirmed 6 new coronavirus cases in Riverside County, bringing the total cases up to 28 as of 2:40 p.m. on March 20.

Three of these new cases are in the Coachella Valley. We have a total of 12 living cases in the valley, according to Brooke Federico, Riverside County Public Information Officer.

Earlier this morning, Riverside University Health System confirmed a fourth coronavirus death in the Coachella Valley among the 28 reported cases. All four County deaths are in the Coachella Valley.

#Coronavirus update: We are sad to report that one person has died, bringing the total number of #COVID-19 related deaths to 4 in Riverside County. For information as we have it, visit https://t.co/B0PcBKTHe0. @RivCoReady #ruhealth — Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) March 20, 2020

As testing continues to ramp up around Riverside County cases will increase. For instance, officials tested 140 employees and vendors, as well as 94 residents, at the Rancho Mirage Health & Rehabilitation Center after a former facility resident tested positive for coronavirus. A vendor at the facility also later tested positive.

“Unfortunately, as testing expands, so will the number of positive cases,” said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer. “We are working diligently to ensure those who may have been exposed are taken care of, but we know COVID-19 is present in the community, and there will be more cases.”

Health officials said anyone who thinks they might be experiencing symptoms of the virus and want to be seen at Eisenhower Health should call the hospital hotline first at 760-837-8988. Avoid the spread of this illness.

Residents with further questions can call 2-1-1 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636) with any questions.

Public health recommendations for all Riverside County residents during community spread: