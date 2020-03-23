Palm Springs Mayor: “Staying at home is a requirement”

Coronavirus

As of March 22, there are a total of 45 confirmed cases in Riverside County, 25 of those are in the Coachella Valley alone. As a part of the 25 cases, six people have died.

According to the county officials, there are still 17 cases pending confirmation of acquisition. Confirmed cases are expected to continue to increase, as testing becomes more prevalent.

Following Sunday's increase in cases, Palm Springs Mayor Geoff Kors released a statement further explaining the situation here in the Coachella Valley.

"The Coachella Valley had 20% of deaths in California while being only around 1% of the population. We live in a “hot spot” and we need to do everything we can to slow the spread of the virus," Mayor Kors wrote.

With that in mind, Mayor Kors reminds residents that "staying at home is a requirement, not a recommendation."

Kors continued, "That means staying at home unless it is truly essential. Limit your exposure, your exposure to others, and the exposure of the incredible people who are still working to serve us."

If you are feeling symptoms, health experts say to call ahead and notify your healthcare provider.

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their 24-hour coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988. Avoid the spread of this illness.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

Kors shared some tips for those who have to go out for essential supplies.

"• Public health experts are telling people to only go to the grocery store once every other week. • Go to one store to get the essentials if you cannot do delivery. • Use drive thru if your pharmacy has one."

"This is not about getting what we want, it is getting what we truly need. Every time you go out shopping you put yourself and others at risk and, as a result, putting our health care workers, public safety workers, other essential workers, and your family members at risk," Kors wrote.

Kors compared the current situation to what's happened in Italy, where people can't go out unless with restrictions and if it is absolutely necessary.

"In Italy, where people are used to going food shopping every few days, they continued to spread the virus even with strong rules in place. They have now had to increase their restrictions to what is virtual martial law. If we all act in a responsible manner, we can hopefully avoid what is happening in Italy," Kors wrote.

Kors finished his statement reminding people to keep six feet apart from each other and thanking the people and businesses who have helped try and flatten the curve.

"You can still take a walk or hike if you keep six feet apart from others. Some cities have had to close trails due to overcrowding and lack of social distancing. The overwhelming number of residents and businesses in Palm Springs are doing the right thing. Thank you! Please be kind to people in essential jobs who are doing their best under exceedingly trying circumstances. And please be kind to each other. This is an unprecedented situation and Palm Springs is a city of people who care for one another - and it is that caring that will get us through,"

Reminder, Mayor Kors will be live in-studio today to answer your coronavirus questions. Send your questions to coronavirus@kesq.com and watch CBS Local 2 and Fox 11 at 6:45 p.m.