San Bernardino County confirms first coronavirus death

Officials confirmed the first coronavirus-related death in San Bernardino County.

The patient was a 50-year-old man with underlying health conditions, according to county officials.

San Bernardino County now has a total of 38 cases. This death was part of a new batch of seven cases that just came in Tuesday evening. Earlier on Tuesday, the county reported 31 cases.

One of the 31 cases is a San Bernardino County Sheriff deputy assigned to patrol. The department is investigating how the deputy was infected

