Riverside County coronavirus cases grow to 1,179, 32 deaths, 74 recoveries

Coronavirus

Riverside University Health System confirmed 163 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. With these new cases, the total has jumped to 1,179.

The number of deaths also increased, from 28 to 32. There are no details on the four new deaths, however, the total number of deaths in Rancho Mirage grew from 2 to 3.

The number of patients who have recovered jumped from 67 to 74.

Visit KESQ.com/Coronavirus for the latest local updates

Riverside has the most cases in the county with 128, with Moreno Valley following with 121.

Palm Springs has the most cases in the Coachella Valley with 60 and the most deaths in the county with 8.

Cases in each Coachella Valley city (As of 4/8/2020)

Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 60

Deaths: 8

Confirmed Cases: Deaths: 8 Indio

Confirmed Cases: 58

Deaths: 2

Confirmed Cases: Deaths: Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 51

Deaths: 2

Confirmed Cases: Deaths: Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 40

Deaths: 0

Confirmed Cases: Deaths: Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 31

Deaths: 1

Confirmed Cases: Deaths: La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 28

Deaths: 0

Confirmed Cases: Deaths: Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 18

Deaths: 3

Confirmed Cases: Deaths: 3 Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 11

Deaths: 0

Confirmed Cases: Deaths: Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 9

Deaths: 0

Confirmed Cases: Deaths: Community of Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 4

Deaths: 0

Confirmed Cases: 4 Deaths: Community of Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 4

Deaths: 0

Confirmed Cases: Deaths: Community of Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 3

Deaths: 0

Confirmed Cases: Deaths: Community of Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

Confirmed Cases: 2 Deaths: 0 Community of Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

Confirmed Cases: Deaths: Community of Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Cases by Age Range

0 to 4: 5 cases

5 to 17: 17 cases

18 to 39: 329 cases

40 to 64: 545 cases

65 to 79: 158 cases

80 +: 60 cases

Visit our Coronavirus Questions Answered section for more info from health experts and local officials

Riverside University Health System's models show that the number of cases throughout the area is expected to rise exponentially in the next two weeks.

The latest projections by county health officials show that the county would reach 10,000 cases by April 22. ICU beds are projected to reach capacity by April 14 with all regular beds set to follow suit by April 23.

In order to "flatten the curve" of coronavirus, Riverside County public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser ordered everyone to wear a face-covering when leaving home, including essential workers.

Face coverings can be bandanas, scarves, neck gaiters or other clothing that does not have visible holes.

Watch: A look at Riverside County's new orders in effect (4/6/2020)

This order runs through April 30.

You can read Dr. Kaiser's full order here.

Health officials also advise people to stay at home, only go out when absolutely necessary and stay six feet apart from others.

Wash your hands with soap and water often as well.

If you are feeling symptoms, health experts say to call ahead and notify your healthcare provider.

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their 24-hour coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988. Avoid the spread of this illness.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 2-1-1 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage