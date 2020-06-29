Riverside County reports 991 new coronavirus cases over the weekend
Riverside County reported 991 new coronavirus cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases to 16,634.
Over 222,000 patients have been tested and 7,667 patients have recovered from the virus.
Riverside University Public Health System projections show that by July 7, there will be 18,811 cases. The current doubling rate is 28.0 days, a slight decrease from a rate of 28.7 just a few days ago.
There were two additional death reported since Tuesday, increasing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 440.
According to the county's epidemiology report, the majority of deaths in Riverside County have been in the 65-84 age group.
Hospitalizations continued to decrease slightly, this time by 47 patients, but patients in the ICU slightly increased over the weekend with only one additional patient. There are a total of 365 patients in the hospital, which includes 106 patients in the ICU.
99% of ICU beds in Riverside County are being used and hospitals are initiating surge capacity expansion plans.
The number of hospitalizations includes 13 patients from correctional facilities and 3 from Imperial County, county data from June 28 shows.
According to California tracking, which takes into account confirmed positive and suspected cases, there are 482 patients hospitalized, an increase of 162 patients, or 50.6%, compared to two weeks ago.
There are 124 suspect & positive patients in the ICU, with 21% of ICU beds available.
Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz released a statement Monday afternoon on social media calling for reinstate public health safety measures, including reinstating the mask and social distancing mandate.
Indio has the most cases in the Coachella Valley with 1,249. Palm Desert has the most deaths in the Coachella Valley with 29, but the city hasn't reported a new death in a number of days.
The city of Riverside has 2,381 cases, the most in the entire county. The city also has the most deaths with 121.
Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 6/29/2020)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 40
Deaths: 1
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 16
Deaths: 1
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 592
Deaths: 4
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 1,066
Deaths: 11
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 13
Deaths: 0
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 258
Deaths: 2
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 14
Deaths: 0
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 47
Deaths: 0
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 19
Deaths: 0
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 1,249
Deaths: 25
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 259
Deaths: 10
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 171
Deaths: 4
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 63
Deaths: 1
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 99
Deaths: 0
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 372
Deaths: 29
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 287
Deaths: 16
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 99
Deaths: 9
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 8
Deaths: 0
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 74
Deaths: 0
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 42
Deaths: 0
· County Jails
There are 248- cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 207 recoveries.· State Jails
There are 1,053 cases in the state's jails
Riverside County closes bars
Riverside County issued an order Monday afternoon closing bars that don't serve food starting at 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
"Since mid-June, there has been a growing health crisis with rising coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and ICU bed usage throughout our nation, the State of California and here in Riverside County," said Riverside County Board Chair and Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. "A local Riverside County order on bar closures has unfortunately become necessary to slow the spread of this virus. I want to remind everyone that facial coverings are a requirement, and encourage continuously keeping physical distance and washing our hands."
Full Details: Riverside County bars ordered to close on June 30
Symptoms
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their 24-hour coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988. Avoid the spread of this illness.
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
How to get tested
On Monday, Riverside County passes 100,000 tests given.
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.
There are testing site all over the valley now.
Riverside County operates testing sites in Indio, Blythe, Perris, Riverside, and Lake Elsinore.
If you want to get tested at one of the other five Riverside County testing sites, you will need to call 800-945-6171 to set up an appointment. Officials said the turnaround time for test results is typically 3-4 days.
A walk-up testing site opened on Monday at the Cathedral City library. The site will be open from Monday through Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm. Call for an appointment by calling (800) 945-6171.
There is a testing site open in Coachella, on 85365 Dillon Road. The Coachella site will be open Fridays and Saturdays. Call (833) 624-1097 to set-up a testing appointment.
The state also opened eight testing sites across Riverside County that could test 1,000 people every day.
The following locations will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. by appointment only:
- Moses Schaffer Community Center
21565 Steele Peak
Perris, CA 92570
- Mead Valley Senior Center
21091 Rider St., Suite 102
Perris, CA 92570
- Jurupa Valley Fleet Center
5293 Mission Boulevard
Riverside, CA 92509
- Nellie Weaver Hall
3737 Crestview
Norco, CA 92860
The following locations will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
- Lozano Community Center
12-800 West Arroyo
Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240
- Noble Creek Community Center
390 W. Oak Valley Parkway
Beaumont, CA 92223
- Valle Vista Community Center
43935 E. Acacia Ave.
Hemet, CA 92544
Appointments at these facilities can be made online by going
