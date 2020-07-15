County health official discusses high positivity rate, recent trends in cases

Coronavirus

Riverside County Health officials are keeping a close eye on the county's high positivity-rate.

On Tuesday's, Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari said the positivity rate in Riverside County is 20%. That's nearly three times the state's threshold of 8%.

This comes as doctors continue seeing more infections among younger people across the county.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut had an in-depth interview with Dr. Geoffrey Leung, the Chair of the County's Family Medicine Department, to further explain the high positivity rate, the increase in cases among the youth, and what he expects to come over the next month.

