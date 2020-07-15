Riverside County reports 890 new coronavirus cases; Recoveries surpass 10,000
CASES IN RIVERSIDE COUNTY
On Wednesday, the county reported 890 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total up to 27,371.
Over 297,000 tests have been conducted so far. 10,113 people have recovered from coronavirus, an increase of 220 recoveries since Tuesday.
Download the News Channel 3 app to get the latest local coronavirus data and updates. The app is available on the Apple Store and Google Play.
Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said on Tuesday that test results may be delayed by "a week or longer."
During Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari said that the county's cases have been shifting to the younger demographic and that cases are rising in the 5 to 17 and 18 to 39 age groups.
Today, nearly half the cases were from the 18-49 age group.
- 5-17 - 1,771 cases
- 18-39 - 11,447 (Highest amount of cases in an age group)
Saruwatari also noted that the county's positivity rate is currently 20%, nearly three times the state's threshold of 8%.
The current trajectory has Riverside County reaching 29,809 cases by July 20. The doubling rate, or the amount of days it takes to double the number of cases, currently stands at 24 days.
Dr. Kaiser advised residents not to gather with people you don't live with, warning that if the county doesn't reduce these kinds of high-risk transmissions, "then the state will step in and make us."
DEATHS
Riverside County also reported 24 additional coronavirus-related deaths today, bringing the total up to 577.
The Coachella Valley reported 13 of those deaths. Palm Desert reported 4 deaths, Indio and La Quinta each reported 2 deaths, and Cathedral City, Indian Wells, Palm Springs, and Oasis each reported 1 death. There are more details on the valley a bit lower in the article.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
On Tuesday, the county announced a federal team of active military medical personnel has been called in to support Eisenhower Health with its influx of coronavirus patients.
"The hospital is nearing capacity in our ICU and on our Covid-19 units," says Dr. Alan Williamson, the Chief Medical Officer of Eisenhower Health. "Currently, we only have three more 'staffed' beds available in the ICU. Additionally, we are approaching 80 percent of bed capacity within the hospital, but are at virtually 100 percent of our staffing capacity. We are grateful for the support from FEMA and its Air Force Medical response team. It comes at a critical time."
Today, the county continued to report an increase in hospitalized patients, with 12 more positive people admitted into the hospital. The total number of patients hospitalized now stands at 548.
According to the Emergency Management Department, as of July 13, there are 6 inmates and 6 patients from Imperial County hospitalized in Riverside County.
Watch: News Channel 3's I-Team traveled to Imperial County to learn more about the county's surge in cases
The number of patients admitted into the ICU for coronavirus also increased today, with 5 more patients. The total now stands at 141.
There are 385 ICU beds available across Riverside County. As of July 13, the county reported 378, or 98.2%, of ICU beds are in use. This includes the then 139 patients with coronavirus.
COACHELLA VALLEY NUMBERS
The city of Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths. Indio has 2,014 cases and 46 deaths.
Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 7/15/2020)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 69
Deaths: 1
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 27
Deaths: 1
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 1,026
Deaths: 11
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 1,526
Deaths: 14
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 21
Deaths: 2
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 482
Deaths: 5
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 31
Deaths: 2
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 94
Deaths: 0
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 25
Deaths: 1
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 2,014
Deaths: 46
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 449
Deaths: 14
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 230
Deaths: 6
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 81
Deaths: 1
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 172
Deaths: 1
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 603
Deaths: 35
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 520
Deaths: 19
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 141
Deaths: 12
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 20
Deaths: 0
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 97
Deaths: 0
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 98
Deaths: 0
· County Jails
There are 260 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 207 recoveries.· State Jails
There are 1,179 cases in the state's jails
NOTABLE HEADLINES
Governor Newsom closes more indoor operations for Riverside County businesses
Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that counties on the state's monitoring list, which includes Riverside County, will have to shut down more indoor operations.
The list of sectors affected includes fitness centers, worship services, personal care services, hair salons and barbershops, malls, and offices for non-critical sectors.
The order affects all 30 counties on the state's pandemic monitoring
list -- including Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties.
Symptoms
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their 24-hour coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988. Avoid the spread of this illness.
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.
There are testing site all over the valley now.
Comments