Riverside County reports 890 new coronavirus cases; Recoveries surpass 10,000

CASES IN RIVERSIDE COUNTY

On Wednesday, the county reported 890 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total up to 27,371.

Over 297,000 tests have been conducted so far. 10,113 people have recovered from coronavirus, an increase of 220 recoveries since Tuesday.

Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said on Tuesday that test results may be delayed by "a week or longer."

During Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari said that the county's cases have been shifting to the younger demographic and that cases are rising in the 5 to 17 and 18 to 39 age groups.

Today, nearly half the cases were from the 18-49 age group.

5-17 - 1,771 cases

18-39 - 11,447 (Highest amount of cases in an age group)

Cases as of July 14 (Courtesy of Riverside University Health System)

Saruwatari also noted that the county's positivity rate is currently 20%, nearly three times the state's threshold of 8%.

The current trajectory has Riverside County reaching 29,809 cases by July 20. The doubling rate, or the amount of days it takes to double the number of cases, currently stands at 24 days.

Dr. Kaiser advised residents not to gather with people you don't live with, warning that if the county doesn't reduce these kinds of high-risk transmissions, "then the state will step in and make us."

DEATHS

Riverside County also reported 24 additional coronavirus-related deaths today, bringing the total up to 577.

The Coachella Valley reported 13 of those deaths. Palm Desert reported 4 deaths, Indio and La Quinta each reported 2 deaths, and Cathedral City, Indian Wells, Palm Springs, and Oasis each reported 1 death. There are more details on the valley a bit lower in the article.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

On Tuesday, the county announced a federal team of active military medical personnel has been called in to support Eisenhower Health with its influx of coronavirus patients.

"The hospital is nearing capacity in our ICU and on our Covid-19 units," says Dr. Alan Williamson, the Chief Medical Officer of Eisenhower Health. "Currently, we only have three more 'staffed' beds available in the ICU. Additionally, we are approaching 80 percent of bed capacity within the hospital, but are at virtually 100 percent of our staffing capacity. We are grateful for the support from FEMA and its Air Force Medical response team. It comes at a critical time."

Today, the county continued to report an increase in hospitalized patients, with 12 more positive people admitted into the hospital. The total number of patients hospitalized now stands at 548.

According to the Emergency Management Department, as of July 13, there are 6 inmates and 6 patients from Imperial County hospitalized in Riverside County.

The number of patients admitted into the ICU for coronavirus also increased today, with 5 more patients. The total now stands at 141.

There are 385 ICU beds available across Riverside County. As of July 13, the county reported 378, or 98.2%, of ICU beds are in use. This includes the then 139 patients with coronavirus.

Data from July 13

COACHELLA VALLEY NUMBERS

The city of Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths. Indio has 2,014 cases and 46 deaths.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 7/15/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 69

Deaths: 1

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 27

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,026

Deaths: 11

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 1,526

Deaths: 14

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 21

Deaths: 2

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 482

Deaths: 5

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 31

Deaths: 2

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 94

Deaths: 0

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 25

Deaths: 1

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 2,014

Deaths: 46

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 449

Deaths: 14

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 230

Deaths: 6

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 81

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 172

Deaths: 1

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 603

Deaths: 35

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 520

Deaths: 19

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 141

Deaths: 12

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 20

Deaths: 0

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 97

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 98

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 260 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 207 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,179 cases in the state's jails

NOTABLE HEADLINES

Governor Newsom closes more indoor operations for Riverside County businesses

Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that counties on the state's monitoring list, which includes Riverside County, will have to shut down more indoor operations.

The list of sectors affected includes fitness centers, worship services, personal care services, hair salons and barbershops, malls, and offices for non-critical sectors.

The order affects all 30 counties on the state's pandemic monitoring

list -- including Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties.

Symptoms

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their 24-hour coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988. Avoid the spread of this illness.

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

There are testing site all over the valley now.

