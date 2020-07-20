Riverside County reports 1,288 new cases since Friday; Hospitalizations decrease by 28 patients
Cases in Riverside County
Riverside County reported 1,288 new coronavirus cases since Friday bringing the total number of cases to 29,983.
The 18-to-39 age range reported 574 of those cases.
County health officials projected that there would be 29,809 cases by July 20, which is today. So we are over 178 cases what was originally projected.
The doubling rate remains at 24.3 days but it has not been updated since Saturday.
UPDATE 3:30 pm - The county has now updated it's doubling rate data. It increased to 25.7 days.
Deaths and Recoveries
The county also reported just 1 death in the past three days. The total number of deaths is now 588. The sole death today was reported in Indio.
10,795 patients have recovered, an increase of 380 since Friday. 323,725 tests have been conducted so far.
Hospitalizations
The number of patients with coronavirus who were hospitalized decreased by 28 patients over the weekend, however, one additional patient was admitted in the ICU. There are currently 507 patients with coronavirus hospitalized with 131 in the ICU.
3 patients are from correctional facilities and 2 of them are from Imperial County as of July 19, according to the Emergency Management Department.
Last Tuesday, a medical military team was sent to Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage after the hospital reached "virtually" 100% staffing and 80% bed usage.
Since then, hospitalizations at Eisenhower have taken a steep decrease, with nearly 30 less patients with coronavirus admitted to the hospital.
COACHELLA VALLEY NUMBERS
The Coachella Valley reported 350 of the cases since Friday. The valley has a total of 8387 cases and 176 deaths.
Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths. Indio has 2,176 cases and 47 deaths.
Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 7/20/2020)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 76
Deaths: 1
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 27
Deaths: 1
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 1,124
Deaths: 13
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 1,618
Deaths: 15
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 22
Deaths: 2
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 561
Deaths: 6
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 33
Deaths: 2
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 106
Deaths: 0
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 29
Deaths: 1
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 2,176
Deaths: 47
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 482
Deaths: 14
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 254
Deaths: 6
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 84
Deaths: 1
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 184
Deaths: 1
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 652
Deaths: 36
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 590
Deaths: 19
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 160
Deaths: 12
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 21
Deaths: 0
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 107
Deaths: 0
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 110
Deaths: 0
· County Jails
There are 271 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 207 recoveries.· State Jails
There are 1,191 cases in the state's jails
Symptoms
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
