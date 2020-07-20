Riverside County reports 1,288 new cases since Friday; Hospitalizations decrease by 28 patients

Coronavirus

Cases in Riverside County

Riverside County reported 1,288 new coronavirus cases since Friday bringing the total number of cases to 29,983.

The 18-to-39 age range reported 574 of those cases.

County health officials projected that there would be 29,809 cases by July 20, which is today. So we are over 178 cases what was originally projected.

The doubling rate remains at 24.3 days but it has not been updated since Saturday.

UPDATE 3:30 pm - The county has now updated it's doubling rate data. It increased to 25.7 days.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county also reported just 1 death in the past three days. The total number of deaths is now 588. The sole death today was reported in Indio.

10,795 patients have recovered, an increase of 380 since Friday. 323,725 tests have been conducted so far.

Hospitalizations

The number of patients with coronavirus who were hospitalized decreased by 28 patients over the weekend, however, one additional patient was admitted in the ICU. There are currently 507 patients with coronavirus hospitalized with 131 in the ICU.

3 patients are from correctional facilities and 2 of them are from Imperial County as of July 19, according to the Emergency Management Department.

Regional hospitalization data as of July 19.

Last Tuesday, a medical military team was sent to Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage after the hospital reached "virtually" 100% staffing and 80% bed usage.

Since then, hospitalizations at Eisenhower have taken a steep decrease, with nearly 30 less patients with coronavirus admitted to the hospital.

COACHELLA VALLEY NUMBERS

The Coachella Valley reported 350 of the cases since Friday. The valley has a total of 8387 cases and 176 deaths.

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths. Indio has 2,176 cases and 47 deaths.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 7/20/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 76

Deaths: 1

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 27

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,124

Deaths: 13

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 1,618

Deaths: 15

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 22

Deaths: 2

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 561

Deaths: 6

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 33

Deaths: 2

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 106

Deaths: 0

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 29

Deaths: 1

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 2,176

Deaths: 47

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 482

Deaths: 14

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 254

Deaths: 6

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 84

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 184

Deaths: 1

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 652

Deaths: 36

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 590

Deaths: 19

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 160

Deaths: 12

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 21

Deaths: 0

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 107

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 110

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 271 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 207 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,191 cases in the state's jails

Symptoms

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you