Watch Live: Gov. Newsom on coronavirus pandemic restrictions and case numbers

Governor Gavin Newsom is delivering an update at noon Monday on the state of California's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch it live here when he begins to speak:

Newsom is expected to address new figures available on the number of cases of coronavirus in California as well as the hospitalization rate.

Earlier Monday, The California Interscholastic Federation, commonly known as CIF, officially pressed pause on high school sports. This precaution is due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

If it is safe for high school sports to be played, CIF will implement a revised and shortened schedule for all sports to resume in 2021.

In Riverside County, new information on the pandemic is expected to be released Monday afternoon. On Friday, the county reported 518 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total up to 28,695. 10,416 people have recovered from coronavirus, an increase of 145 recoveries since Thursday.

Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said on Tuesday that test results may be delayed by "a week or longer."