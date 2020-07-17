Riverside County reports 518 new cases; Steep decrease in hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health

Coronavirus

CASES IN RIVERSIDE COUNTY

On Friday, the county reported 518 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total up to 28,695.

Over 307,617 tests have been conducted so far. 6,645 more tests than yesterday.

10,416 people have recovered from coronavirus, an increase of 145 recoveries since Thursday.

Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said on Tuesday that test results may be delayed by "a week or longer."

During Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari said that the county's cases have been shifting to the younger demographic and that cases are rising in the 5 to 17 and 18 to 39 age groups.

Today, nearly half the cases were from the 18-49 age group.

5-17 - 1,857 cases (29 more since Thursday)

18-39 - 12,034 (231 new since Thursday)

Saruwatari also noted that the county's positivity rate is currently 20%, nearly three times the state's threshold of 8%.

The current trajectory has Riverside County reaching 29,809 cases by this Monday. The doubling rate, or the amount of days it takes to double the number of cases, currently stands at 24 days.

Dr. Kaiser advised residents not to gather with people you don't live with, warning that if the county doesn't reduce these kinds of high-risk transmissions, "then the state will step in and make us."

DEATHS

Riverside County also reported 2 additional coronavirus-related deaths today, bringing the total up to 587.

Both deaths were reported in Cathedral City.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

On Tuesday, the county announced a federal team of active military medical personnel has been called in to support Eisenhower Health with its influx of coronavirus patients.

"The hospital is nearing capacity in our ICU and on our Covid-19 units," says Dr. Alan Williamson, the Chief Medical Officer of Eisenhower Health. "Currently, we only have three more 'staffed' beds available in the ICU. Additionally, we are approaching 80 percent of bed capacity within the hospital, but are at virtually 100 percent of our staffing capacity. We are grateful for the support from FEMA and its Air Force Medical response team. It comes at a critical time."

Since then, Eisenhower Health has seen a steep decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Hospital staff posted on Facebook that, as of July 17, there are 58 patients with coronavirus in the hospital.

Today, the county reported a small increase in hospitalized patients, with 4 more patients admitted into the hospital. The total number of patients hospitalized now stands at 535.

The number of patients admitted to the ICU for coronavirus decreased for the second day in row today, with 4 fewer patients. The total currently stands at 130.

According to the Emergency Management Department, as of July 16, there are 4 inmates and 1 patients from Imperial County hospitalized in Riverside County.

Watch: News Channel 3's I-Team traveled to Imperial County to learn more about the county's surge in cases

The Emergency Management Department released the latest data showing the rates of bed usage in the county as of Thursday evening.

The county is now reporting neonatal ICUs (NICUs) to report numbers along with adult licensed ICUs. There are currently 497 licensed beds.

Today's update shows the county is at 72% hospital bed usage with 79.3% of all ICU beds in use.

Data as of July 16

Hospitalization data in each region

COACHELLA VALLEY NUMBERS

The city of Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths. Indio has 2,061 cases and 46 deaths.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 7/16/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 75

Deaths: 1

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 27

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,081

Deaths: 13

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 1,577

Deaths: 15

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 21

Deaths: 2

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 513

Deaths: 6

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 32

Deaths: 2

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 96

Deaths: 0

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 27

Deaths: 1

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 2,061

Deaths: 46

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 463

Deaths: 14

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 243

Deaths: 6

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 82

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 179

Deaths: 1

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 629

Deaths: 36

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 544

Deaths: 19

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 153

Deaths: 12

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 20

Deaths: 0

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 107

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 105

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 268 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 207 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,184 cases in the state's jails

NOTABLE HEADLINES

Schools in Riverside County will remain closed

Today, Governor Gavin Newsom ordered all school campuses to remain closed when the new school year begins in counties on the state's monitoring list due to spiking coronavirus cases -- including Riverside, Orange, San Diego, and Los Angeles counties.

Schools that are eventually allowed to reopen will have to meet a series of other requirements, including mandatory masks for staff and students in third-grade and above, physical distancing mandates and regular on-campus coronavirus testing. He also said distance-learning programs at closed campuses must be "rigorous," with daily student interaction.\

MORE DETAILS: Gov. Newsom lays out strict criteria for reopening schools

Several sectors shut down indoor operations

Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that counties on the state's monitoring list, which includes Riverside County, will have to shut down more indoor operations.

The list of sectors affected includes fitness centers, worship services, personal care services, hair salons and barbershops, malls, and offices for non-critical sectors.

The order affects all 30 counties on the state's pandemic monitoring

list -- including Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties.

Click here for full details

Symptoms

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you