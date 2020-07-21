Riverside County surpasses 30,000 coronavirus cases

Coronavirus

Cases in Riverside County

Riverside County reported 907 new coronavirus cases since Monday. This brings the total number of cases to 30,890.

The 18-to-39 age range reported 403 of those cases. This is the age range with the highest amount of cases at 13,021.

The doubling rate is at 25.7 days as of July 20. but it has not been updated since Saturday.

County projections have not been updated at this time.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county also reported just 1. The county has reported just 2 deaths since Friday. The total number of deaths now sits at 589.

11,058 patients have recovered, an increase of 263 over the past 24 hours. 329,415 tests have been conducted so far.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalized patients shot back up to where they were at on Friday. Yesterday, the county reported 28 less patients in the hospital. Today, there were 29 additional patients hosptialized.

There are now 536 patients with coronavirus in the hospital.

5 patients are from correctional facilities and 3 of them are from Imperial County as of July 20, according to the Emergency Management Department.

The number of coronavirus patients admitted to the ICU also increased today. The county reported 4 more ICU patients. There are now 135 patients in the ICU.

Regional hospitalization data as of July 19.

Last Tuesday, a medical military team was sent to Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage after the hospital reached "virtually" 100% staffing and 80% bed usage.

Since then, hospitalizations at Eisenhower have taken a steep decrease, with nearly 30 less patients with coronavirus admitted to the hospital as of July 16.

We'll have an update on how things are looking at Eisenhower tonight during our 6:30 newscast with Peter Daut on Fox 11 and CBS Local 2.

COACHELLA VALLEY NUMBERS

There were 261 new cases and no new deaths here in the Coachella Valley since Monday. The valley has a total of 8648 cases and 176 deaths.

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths. Indio has 2,248 cases and 47 deaths.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 7/21/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 79

Deaths: 1

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 27

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,152

Deaths: 13

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 1,662

Deaths: 15

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 23

Deaths: 2

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 580

Deaths: 6

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 33

Deaths: 2

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 113

Deaths: 0

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 30

Deaths: 1

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 2,248

Deaths: 47

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 502

Deaths: 14

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 257

Deaths: 6

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 85

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 190

Deaths: 1

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 677

Deaths: 36

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 604

Deaths: 19

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 163

Deaths: 12

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 22

Deaths: 0

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 110

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 120

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 271 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 207 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,201 cases in the state's jails

Symptoms

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you