Riverside County reports 1,092 new coronavirus cases & 28 deaths

Coronavirus

There were new cases reported over the past 24 hours in Riverside County. This bring the total amount of cases up to 31,200.

The 18-to-39 age range reported 487 of those cases. This is the age range with the highest amount of cases at 13,508.

The doubling rate was at 26 days as of July 21. This is the amount of days it takes for the number of cases to double.

County projections have not been updated at this time.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported . The county has reported just 2 deaths since Friday. The total number of deaths now sits at 610.

Many of today's deaths were recorded in the Coachella Valley.

Palm Springs reported three additional deaths today. The cities of Indio and Desert Hot Springs each reported a new death.

According to the county, the youngest death among today's deaths was a 38-year-old male from Menifee while the oldest was a 96-year-old female from Palm Desert.

County spokesperson Jose Arballo Jr. said the deaths occurred between July 11 and July 20.

11,270 patients have recovered, an increase of 212 over the past 24 hours. 335,805 tests have been conducted so far.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalized patients decreased today following a sharp increase on Tuesday. There were 8 fewer patients in the hospital for coronavirus today.

This comes after 29 more patients were hospitalized between Monday and Tuesday.

There are currently 528 patients with coronavirus in the hospital.

8 patients are from correctional facilities and 1 is from Imperial County as of July 21, according to the Emergency Management Department.

The number of coronavirus patients admitted to the ICU also increased today. The county reported 7 more ICU patients. There are now 143 patients in the ICU.

Last Tuesday, a medical military team was sent to Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage after the hospital reached "virtually" 100% staffing and 80% bed usage.

"We had peaked at over 90 patients in the hospital and are now down about 70 patients in the hospital with COVID at the moment," Williamson told News Channel 3's Peter Daut on Tuesday.

COACHELLA VALLEY NUMBERS

The Coachella Valley reported 319 new cases and 12 deaths today. There is a total of 8,967 cases total and 188 deaths.

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths. Indio has 2,315 cases and 48 deaths.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 7/22/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 82

Deaths: 2

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 27

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,194

Deaths: 15

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 1,712

Deaths: 15

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 23

Deaths: 2

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 606

Deaths: 7

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 33

Deaths: 2

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 119

Deaths: 0

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 31

Deaths: 1

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 2,315

Deaths: 48

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 516

Deaths: 14

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 264

Deaths: 7

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 88

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 198

Deaths: 1

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 709

Deaths: 37

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 633

Deaths: 22

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 172

Deaths: 13

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 22

Deaths: 0

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 112

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 126

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 271 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 207 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,201 cases in the state's jails

CALIFORNIA RECORDS NEW RECORD FOR DAILY CASES

Today, California passed New York for the state with the most cases. California now has 400,000 cases. Governor Newsom confirmed a record of nearly 13,000 new positive cases in a single day.

Symptoms

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you