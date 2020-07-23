Riverside County reaches all-time high in coronavirus-related ICU patients

Coronavirus

There were 831 new cases reported over the past 24 hours in Riverside County. This brings the total amount of cases up to 32,813.

The 18-to-39 age range reported 348 of those cases. This is the age range with the highest amount of cases at 13,852.

The doubling rate was at 25.7 days as of July 22. This is the total number of days it takes for the number of cases to double.

County projections have not been updated since Monday.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 20 deaths today. The total number of deaths now sits at 637.

11 of the County's deaths were recorded in the Coachella Valley.

Indio reported 6 deaths while Palm Springs and Palm Desert each reported two deaths. Desert Hot Springs reported a new death as well for the second day in a row.

11,270 patients have recovered, an increase of 244 over the past 24 hours. 341,567 tests have been conducted so far.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalized patients increased today. There were 6 more patients in the hospital for coronavirus today.

There are currently 534 patients with coronavirus in the hospital.

3 patients are from correctional facilities and 1 is from Imperial County as of July 22, according to the Emergency Management Department.

The number of coronavirus patients admitted to the ICU also increased today. The county reported 12 more patients admitted into the ICU. There are now 155 patients in the ICU, this is the most since the pandemic started.

Last Tuesday, a medical military team was sent to Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage after the hospital reached "virtually" 100% staffing and 80% bed usage.

"We had peaked at over 90 patients in the hospital and are now down about 70 patients in the hospital with COVID at the moment," Williamson told News Channel 3's Peter Daut on Tuesday.

COACHELLA VALLEY NUMBERS

The Coachella Valley reported 191 new cases and 11 deaths today. This brings the total amount of cases in the valley to 9,000 with 199 deaths.

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths. Indio has 2,371 cases and 54 deaths.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 7/23/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 87

Deaths: 2

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 27

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,219

Deaths: 15

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 1,753

Deaths: 15

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 24

Deaths: 2

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 621

Deaths: 8

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 34

Deaths: 2

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 124

Deaths: 0

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 31

Deaths: 1

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 2,371

Deaths: 54

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 522

Deaths: 14

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 267

Deaths: 7

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 93

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 203

Deaths: 1

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 718

Deaths: 39

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 653

Deaths: 24

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 175

Deaths: 13

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 23

Deaths: 0

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 115

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 127

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 273 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 207 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,206 cases in the state's jails

CALIFORNIA RECORDS NEW RECORD DAILY DEATHS

On Thursday, California reported its highest reported deaths in a single day with 157.

Today, CA reached a somber milestone: 157 deaths. Our highest

reported in a single day.



We cannot afford to ignore #COVID19, or simply hope it goes away. We have to take action. TOGETHER.



Wear a mask. Physically distance. Wash your hands.



Your actions can literally save lives. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 23, 2020

This comes one day after the state reported its highest amount of cases in a single day with 13,000.

California also passed New York for the state with the most cases. California has a total of 425,616 cases with 8,027 deaths.

Symptoms

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you