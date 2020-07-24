Riverside County reports 654 new cases, no deaths, & 191 recoveries

Coronavirus

There were 654 new cases reported over the past 24 hours in Riverside County. This brings the total amount of cases up to 33,467.

The 18-to-39 age range reported 258 of those cases. This is the age range with the highest amount of cases at 14,110.

The doubling rate was at 25.3 days as of July 23. This is the total number of days it takes for the number of cases to double.

Officials project that by August 5, there will be 13,883 new cases bringing the total to 45,865 cases.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported no additional deaths today. The total number of deaths remains at 637.

There were no deaths reported in the Coachella Valley today.

11,270 patients have recovered, an increase of 244 over the past 24 hours. 341,567 tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, California reported its 159 additional deaths from coronavirus on Friday, the highest number recorded in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

The new record comes just one day after the previous record of 157 deaths was reported on Thursday, and raises the statewide death toll to 8,186.

More than half of all Covid-19 deaths in California have occurred in Los Angeles County, where 4,262 fatalities have been reported.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalized patients decreased today. There were 11 fewer patients in the hospital for coronavirus today.

There are currently 523 patients with coronavirus in the hospital.

3 patients are from correctional facilities and 1 is from Imperial County as of July 22, according to the Emergency Management Department.

The number of coronavirus patients admitted to the ICU continued to increase. The county reported 4 more patients that have been admitted into the ICU.

There are now 159 patients in the ICU, this is the most since the pandemic started.

Last Tuesday, a medical military team was sent to Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage after the hospital reached "virtually" 100% staffing and 80% bed usage.

"We had peaked at over 90 patients in the hospital and are now down about 70 patients in the hospital with COVID at the moment," Williamson told News Channel 3's Peter Daut on Tuesday.

The latest graph showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health reveals a continued sharp decline in bed usage.

COACHELLA VALLEY NUMBERS

The Coachella Valley reported 177 new cases and 0 deaths today. This brings the total amount of cases in the valley to 9,335 with 199 deaths.

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths. Indio has 2,406 cases and 54 deaths.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 7/24/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 90

Deaths: 2

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 28

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,231

Deaths: 15

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 1,792

Deaths: 15

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 26

Deaths: 2

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 636

Deaths: 8

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 34

Deaths: 2

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 130

Deaths: 0

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 31

Deaths: 1

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 2,406

Deaths: 54

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 533

Deaths: 14

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 281

Deaths: 7

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 95

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 212

Deaths: 1

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 728

Deaths: 39

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 667

Deaths: 24

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 177

Deaths: 13

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 23

Deaths: 0

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 116

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 129

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 278 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 207 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,213 cases in the state's jails

Symptoms

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you