Riverside County reports 196 cases, 13 deaths, & 584 recoveries since Wednesday

Case Changes Today

Riverside County reported new cases since Wednesday. This brings the total amount of cases up to 51,734.

On Tuesday, Kim Saruwatari, the Director of the Riverside University Public Health System, announced that the county's testing positivity rate is currently at 9.5%, just slightly above the state's threshold of 8% but a big improvement from the start of the summer when the county's rate was at 16%.

Additional Data

501,813 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 2,565 tests conducted over the past 24 hours.

The county has not provided a doubling rate for any day this week, but the chart shows the rate continues to increase

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 13 additional deaths since Wednesday, bringing the total to 997.

Riverside County reported 584 new recoveries today. The total number of recoveries is now at 41,323.

On Wednesday, the county reported an additional 12,362 new recoveries, this came after the recoveries since Monday.

Brooke Federico, the county's public information officer, told News Channel 3 that the delay was due to a change in the way recoveries are calculated. Now, RUHS will include cases in which health officials have been unable to reach the person after 45 days of attempted follow up. This can be due to missing or changed contact information or a patient who doesn't answer or call back.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County has been reported decreases in hospitalizations since Thursday, however, for the second day in a row, the county reported a small increase in patients. Today there was one additional patient hospitalized. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 226.

Riverside County now has the sixth most coronavirus patients among California counties, with Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Fresno, and San Diego counties having more patients. Riverside County only has three more patients than the next lowest county, Sacramento County.

The county has one patient from correctional facilities and one from Imperial County as of August 26, according to the Emergency Management Department.

The county also reported an increase in COVID-19 patients in the ICU. Today, the county reported three additional patients into the ICU bringing the total now stands at 81.

The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health reveals a continued decrease in bed usage since the start of August.

Coachella Valley Numbers

The Coachella Valley reported 32 cases and 1 death today.

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,380 cases and 66 deaths.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 08/27/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 125

Deaths: 3

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 47

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,772

Deaths: 29

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,448

Deaths: 25

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 51

Deaths: 3

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,019

Deaths: 22

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 43

Deaths: 3

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 204

Deaths: 4

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 42

Deaths: 2

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 3,380

Deaths: 66

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 737

Deaths: 17

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 404

Deaths: 8

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 121

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 313

Deaths: 3

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 940

Deaths: 48

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 980

Deaths: 44

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 225

Deaths: 19

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 44

Deaths: 2

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 160

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 207

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 378 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 285 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,632 cases in the state's jails and 1,374 recoveries.

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you