Downtown Palm Springs outdoor dining expansion starts on Friday

Road closures on a two-block stretch of Palm Canyon Drive in downtown Palm Springs will start this Thursday.

The closure is part of Palm Springs' new outdoor “al fresco” dining in the street pilot program that the city council passed on August 20. Restaurants along this stretch of Palm Canyon and have received the proper permit can start opening their expanded outdoor dining spaces on Friday, Sept. 4.

The "al fresco" program will see Palm Canyon Drive closed from Baristo Road to Tahquitz Canyon Way. This was done to give restaurants along Palm Canyon more outdoor dining space.

City officials hope the move will help struggling businesses affected by the pandemic.

Restaurants interested in applying for a temporary land use permit to take part in the program should visit www.palmspringsca.gov/alfresco.

Road closures will begin at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Three southbound lanes will be reduced to two lanes between Andreas Road and Tahquitz Canyon Way. At Tahquitz Canyon Way, drivers will either have to turn right to go westbound or left to go eastbound.

Alternate driving routes for southbound Palm Canyon Drive include Indian Canyon Drive, Belardo Road, and Calle Encilia. The signalized intersections at Arenas and Baristo roads will allow for traffic to travel through going east and west.

Arenas Road will be set on red flash. A traffic signal on red flash should be treated like a stop sign.

South of Baristo Road, the normal southbound Palm Canyon Drive traffics lanes are maintained.

There will be hundreds of free covered parking spots available at two downtown parking garages with entrances at the Hyatt Hotel ramp on Palm Canyon Drive, Museum Drive and Belardo Road, Museum Drive and Tahquitz Canyon Way, or on the corner of Indian Canyon Drive and Baristo Road.

