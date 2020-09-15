Riverside County reports 220 new cases, 7 deaths, & 443 recoveries since Monday
Case Changes Today
Riverside County reported 220 new cases since Monday. This brings the total number of cases to 55,986.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Testing
578,966 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 3,060 tests conducted since Monday.
Riverside County is encouraging more residents to get tested for coronavirus to move into next phase of reopening.
“We need to pick up our testing again – for both the purpose of isolating the sick and to help us safely reopen more parts of our community,” said Kim Saruwatari, director of the Riverside University Health System - Public Health.
More Details: Riverside County will not advance to red reopening tier this week
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
The county reported 7 additional deaths since Monday, bringing the total to 1,125.
Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County has reported 443 additional recoveries. The total number of recoveries is now at 51,032.
Hospitalizations
Riverside County reported 4 additional patients hospitalized for coronavirus. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 155. Despite the slight increase, the county remains at hospitalizations levels not reported since we first started tracking this data in April.
Riverside County has the fifth most coronavirus patients among California counties, with Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties having more patients.
Similarly, despite a slight increase, the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU remained at its lowest total since April 6. Today, the county reported 1 additional patient into the ICU, this brings the total number of ICU patients to 49.
The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health, JFK Memorial Hospital, and Desert Regional Medical Center reveal a continued decrease in bed usage since the start of August.
Coachella Valley Numbers
Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,571 cases, 69 deaths, and 3,350 recoveries.
Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 09/15/2020)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 130
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 122
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 60
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 49
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 1,868
Deaths: 31
Recoveries: 1,769
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 2,622
Deaths: 27
Recovered: 2471
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 57
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 49
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,081
Deaths: 25
Recovered: 1,016
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 43
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 40
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 214
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 206
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 45
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 42
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 3,571
Deaths: 69
Recoveries: 3,350
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 777
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 728
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 434
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 407
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 122
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 119
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 325
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 307
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 998
Deaths: 53
Recovered: 895
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,031
Deaths: 49
Recovered: 946
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 232
Deaths: 23
Recovered: 196
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 45
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 43
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 173
Deaths: 0
Recovered: 166
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 224
Deaths: 0
Recovered: 209
· County Jails
There are 403 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 325 recoveries.· · State Jails
There are 2,008 cases in the state's jails and 1,498 recoveries.
State Metrics For Reopening
Symptoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
