Riverside County encouraging more residents get tested for coronavirus to move into next phase of reopening

Riverside County is encouraging more residents to get tested for coronavirus to help move into the next tier of the state's reopening plan.

Right now, Riverside County is in the purple tier, which is the most restrictive.

"Riverside County reached the positivity rate that will allow it to move to the red tier (7.8 percent), but the case rate remains higher than the state’s requirement. This week, the state began adjusting the case rate higher for counties that are not meeting the state’s daily average testing volume, which brought Riverside County’s case rate from 7.4 to 8.6," the county said in a press release.

More testing will create a more accurate representation of the infection as it relates to the total population of the county.

"While Riverside County has the volume to test 4,000 people a day, only half that number have been getting tested at county and state testing sites in recent weeks," the county said in a press release.

Riverside County hopes that increased testing will allow it to move to the red tier, which will allow more businesses to open for indoor operations. Earlier this week, Orange County was upgraded to the red tier of reopening.

“We’ve made a lot of progress in slowing the spread of the disease and we want residents to know that more testing will help us continue to disrupt the spread of the virus,” said Kim Saruwatari, director of the Riverside University Health System - Public Health.

