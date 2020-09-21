Riverside County anticipates move to the next reopening tier on Tuesday

Coronavirus

Riverside County could possibly advance to the next tier of reopening on Tuesday as key coronavirus metrics continue to remain below state thresholds,

The county is currently in the most restrictive "purple" tier, but county officials tell News Channel 3 that with our number on a steady decline, they expect a move to the less restrictive "red" tier as soon Tuesday.

"I think it tells us that things are getting better in some ways. The virus is still out there no doubt about that. The one thing is that people we believe have been taking our messaging to heart they've been wearing the masks, they've been social distancing, they've been staying home when they can, that's fantastic," said County spokesperson Jose Arballo Jr.

The official announcement will come tomorrow from the state. Officials evaluate counties reopening status every week on Tuesdays to determine whether the criteria has been met to move through the four color-coded tiers.

The county is currently below two key metrics for the last two weeks, new cases and positivity rate.

What changes from Purple to Red?

Restaurants indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

All retail indoors (max 50% capacity)

Shopping centers indoors (max 50% capacity, closed common areas)

Museums, zoos, and aquariums indoors (max 25% capacity)

Places of worship indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

Movie theaters indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

Gyms and fitness centers indoors (max 10% capacity)

There are no changes for hair salons & barbershops, family entertainment centers, offices, and cardrooms.

What would the change mean for local schools?

The county would have to remain in the red tier for at least two weeks before schools can begin to reopen for in-person classes.

Numerous schools around the county and 5 in the Coachella Valley were able to reopen in-person due to a waiver. Schools had to demonstrate they are able to operate safely before the waiver was approved.

