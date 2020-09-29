Live at Noon: Coronavirus county tiers update

Coronavirus

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly will host a video conference to provide an update on COVID-19 in California.

The state releases updated statistics every Tuesday on which counties have satisfied the required metric to move into the next tier of California's COVID-19 monitoring system. You can watch the livestream below starting at Noon.

Riverside County is not expected to change tiers this week as the test positivity and adjusted case rate currently does not meet the criteria to go into the orange "moderate" tier of reopening. The county will need to reach that criteria and then keep it for two weeks before being allowed to expand reopening.

San Bernardino County could possibly move from the purple tier to the red tier today.