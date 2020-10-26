Riverside County reports 975 new cases, 16 deaths; ICU patients increase by 21 since Friday
Case Changes Today
Riverside County reported 975 new cases since Friday. This brings the total number of cases to 66,732.
Check out the county map below
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Testing
804,734 tests have been conducted so far, this increased by 27,377 over the past 24 hours.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
The county reported 16 additional COVID-19 death since Friday, the total number of deaths is 1,295.
Riverside County has reported 664 additional recoveries over the same time span. The total number of recoveries is now at 59,516.
Hospitalizations
Riverside County reported 3 additional patients hospitalized for COVID-19 since Friday. The total number of patients is 164.
The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU had one of its largest reported increases in several weeks. The county reported 21 new patients since Friday, this brings the total to 60.
Riverside County passed Orange County in hospitalizations. Riverside has had the firth most coronavirus patients among California counties for several weeks, however, it is now moved up to fourth. Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties have more patients.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health, JFK Memorial Hospital, and Desert Regional Medical Center reveal a continued decrease in bed usage since the start of August.
Coachella Valley Numbers
Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 4,011 cases, 80 deaths, and 3,716 recoveries.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 10/26/20)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 149
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 137
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 68
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 62
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 2,083
Deaths: 35
Recoveries: 1,958
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 2,906
Deaths: 31
Recovered: 2,731
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 75
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 67
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,205
Deaths: 28
Recovered: 1,125
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 49
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 43
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 241
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 227
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 55
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 48
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 4,011
Deaths: 80
Recoveries: 3,716
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 910
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 832
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 484
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 449
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 157
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 142
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 361
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 336
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 1,134
Deaths: 58
Recovered: 1,003
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,177
Deaths: 53
Recovered: 1,048
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 269
Deaths: 24
Recovered: 228
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 52
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 46
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 194
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 185
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 252
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 238
· County Jails
There are 469 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 403 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 3,145 cases in the state's jails and 1,913 recoveries.
Symptoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
What's Open in Riverside County?
Last week, Riverside County was moved back to the purple, or most restrictive, tier of the state's reopening plan after the county continued to fail to meet certain thresholds.
In order for Riverside County to move ahead with reopening again, the adjusted case rate will need to be between 4 to 7 per day per 100K. The positivity rate will need to remain between 5% and 8% and the health equity metric needs to remain between 5.3% and 8%.
Restaurants, retail, museums, zoos, places of worship, movie theater, gyms & fitness will have to close indoor operations again.
All personal care services (Nail & hair salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors) were moved into the purple tier will be able to continue inside operations, a county spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.
Riverside County will have to stay in the purple tier until at least Nov. 10 if it meets the state's required metrics for reopening.
Comments