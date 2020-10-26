Riverside County reports 975 new cases, 16 deaths; ICU patients increase by 21 since Friday

Coronavirus

Case Changes Today

Riverside County reported 975 new cases since Friday. This brings the total number of cases to 66,732.

Testing

804,734 tests have been conducted so far, this increased by 27,377 over the past 24 hours.

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 16 additional COVID-19 death since Friday, the total number of deaths is 1,295.

Riverside County has reported 664 additional recoveries over the same time span. The total number of recoveries is now at 59,516.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported 3 additional patients hospitalized for COVID-19 since Friday. The total number of patients is 164.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU had one of its largest reported increases in several weeks. The county reported 21 new patients since Friday, this brings the total to 60.

Riverside County passed Orange County in hospitalizations. Riverside has had the firth most coronavirus patients among California counties for several weeks, however, it is now moved up to fourth. Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties have more patients.

The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health, JFK Memorial Hospital, and Desert Regional Medical Center reveal a continued decrease in bed usage since the start of August.

Coachella Valley Numbers

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 4,011 cases, 80 deaths, and 3,716 recoveries.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 10/26/20)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 149

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 137

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 68

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 62

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 2,083

Deaths: 35

Recoveries: 1,958

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,906

Deaths: 31

Recovered: 2,731

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 75

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 67

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,205

Deaths: 28

Recovered: 1,125

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 49

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 43

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 241

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 227

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 55

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 48

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 4,011

Deaths: 80

Recoveries: 3,716

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 910

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 832

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 484

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 449

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 157

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 142

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 361

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 336

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 1,134

Deaths: 58

Recovered: 1,003

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,177

Deaths: 53

Recovered: 1,048

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 269

Deaths: 24

Recovered: 228

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 52

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 46

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 194

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 185

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 252

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 238

· County Jails

There are 469 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 403 recoveries.·

· State Jails

There are 3,145 cases in the state's jails and 1,913 recoveries.

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

What's Open in Riverside County?

Last week, Riverside County was moved back to the purple, or most restrictive, tier of the state's reopening plan after the county continued to fail to meet certain thresholds.

In order for Riverside County to move ahead with reopening again, the adjusted case rate will need to be between 4 to 7 per day per 100K. The positivity rate will need to remain between 5% and 8% and the health equity metric needs to remain between 5.3% and 8%.

Restaurants, retail, museums, zoos, places of worship, movie theater, gyms & fitness will have to close indoor operations again.

All personal care services (Nail & hair salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors) were moved into the purple tier will be able to continue inside operations, a county spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

Riverside County will have to stay in the purple tier until at least Nov. 10 if it meets the state's required metrics for reopening.