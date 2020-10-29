Riverside County reports 253 new cases, 1 death, & 318 recoveries since Wednesday

Coronavirus

Case Changes Today

Riverside County reported 253 new cases since Wednesday. This brings the total number of cases to 67,552.

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Testing

821,513 tests have been conducted so far, this increased by 8,562 over the past 24 hours.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

County officials revealed on Thursday that the hours at the Indio testing site will be expanded. Starting Tuesday, the hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 1 additional COVID-19 death since Wednesday, the total number of deaths is 1,306.

During Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, Riverside County Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari reported that COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020.

Cancer and heart disease, also leading causes of death in Riverside County, also increased in 2020, as did COVID-19.

"It's not that we are detracting from our other leading causes of death and adding to COVID. We are seeing a true increase in death due to COVID," Saruwatari said.

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County has reported 318 additional recoveries over the same time span. The total number of recoveries is now at 60,172.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported 1 additional patient hospitalized for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. The total number of patients is 149.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU increased by 3 patients, bringing the total 35.

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health, JFK Memorial Hospital, and Desert Regional Medical Center reveal a continued decrease in bed usage since the start of August.

Coachella Valley Numbers

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 4,056 cases, 80 deaths, and 3,764 recoveries.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 10/29/20)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 153

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 137

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 69

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 63

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 2,099

Deaths: 35

Recoveries: 1,977

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,919

Deaths: 32

Recovered: 2,753

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 79

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 67

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,221

Deaths: 28

Recovered: 1,133

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 51

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 44

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 247

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 227

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 55

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 49

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 4,056

Deaths: 80

Recoveries: 3,764

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 916

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 844

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 487

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 457

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 158

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 145

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 363

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 342

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 1,137

Deaths: 58

Recovered: 1,021

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,191

Deaths: 53

Recovered: 1,056

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 274

Deaths: 24

Recovered: 231

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 52

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 47

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 196

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 186

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 254

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 240

· County Jails

There are 470 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 407 recoveries.·

· State Jails

There are 3,227 cases in the state's jails and 2,051 recoveries.

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

What's Open in Riverside County?

Last week, Riverside County was moved back to the purple, or most restrictive, tier of the state's reopening plan after the county continued to fail to meet certain thresholds.

In order for Riverside County to move ahead with reopening again, the adjusted case rate will need to be between 4 to 7 per day per 100K. The positivity rate will need to remain between 5% and 8% and the health equity quartile rate needs to remain between 5.3% and 8%.

Riverside County has a 10.1 adjusted case rate and 9.8 new cases per day per 100K. The positivity rate is 5.3% and the HEQ rate is 7.4%.

Currently, Restaurants, retail, museums, zoos, places of worship, movie theater, gyms & fitness have closed indoor operations once again.

All personal care services (Nail & hair salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors) were moved into the purple tier will be able to continue inside operations, a county spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

Riverside County will have to stay in the purple tier until at least Nov. 17 if it meets the state's required metrics for reopening.