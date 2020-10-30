Riverside County reports 498 new cases, 13 deaths, & 556 recoveries since Thursday

Coronavirus

Case Changes Today

Riverside County reported 498 new cases since Thursday. This brings the total number of cases to 68,050.

Testing

827,297 tests have been conducted so far, this increased by 5,784 over the past 24 hours.

Riverside County will need to tests at least 52,500 people a week in order to move out of the state's most restrictive tier of reopening.

County officials say that number of tested will allow health experts to identify hotspots of community spread and isolate those who may or may not have symptoms and are unknowingly spreading the disease.

Since last Friday, Oct 23, there have been 39,940 tests conducted in Riverside County.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

County officials revealed on Thursday that the hours at the Indio testing site will be expanded. Starting Tuesday, the hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 13 additional COVID-19 death since Thursday, the total number of deaths is 1,319.

During Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, Riverside County Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari reported that COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020.

Cancer and heart disease, also leading causes of death in Riverside County, also increased in 2020, as did COVID-19.

"It's not that we are detracting from our other leading causes of death and adding to COVID. We are seeing a true increase in death due to COVID," Saruwatari said.

Riverside County has reported 556 additional recoveries over the same time span. The total number of recoveries is now at 60,728.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported 1 additional patient hospitalized for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. The total number of patients is 150.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased by 2 patients, bringing the total 33.

The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health, JFK Memorial Hospital, and Desert Regional Medical Center show a decrease in hospitalizations following a slight increase over the past month. Hospitalizations have not reached the highs that local hospitals saw over the summer.

Coachella Valley Numbers

The Coachella Valley reported 96 cases, which bring the total number of cases up to 16,004.

There were five deaths reported in the valley since Thursday. Two in Palm Springs and three in Indio.

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 4,080 cases, 83 deaths, and 3,764 recoveries.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 10/30/20)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 153

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 137

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 69

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 63

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 2,108

Deaths: 35

Recoveries: 1,983

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,928

Deaths: 32

Recovered: 2,761

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 80

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 67

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,228

Deaths: 28

Recovered: 1,138

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 54

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 44

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 250

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 228

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 55

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 49

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 4,080

Deaths: 83

Recoveries: 3,775

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 927

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 845

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 492

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 458

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 159

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 145

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 366

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 342

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 1,144

Deaths: 58

Recovered: 1,027

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,204

Deaths: 55

Recovered: 1,056

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 276

Deaths: 24

Recovered: 232

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 52

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 47

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 196

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 186

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 254

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 240

· County Jails

There are 476 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 409 recoveries.·

· State Jails

There are 3,251 cases in the state's jails and 2,073 recoveries.

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

What's Open in Riverside County?

Last week, Riverside County was moved back to the purple, or most restrictive, tier of the state's reopening plan after the county continued to fail to meet certain thresholds.

In order for Riverside County to move ahead with reopening again, the adjusted case rate will need to be between 4 to 7 per day per 100K. The positivity rate will need to remain between 5% and 8% and the health equity quartile rate needs to remain between 5.3% and 8%.

Riverside County has a 10.1 adjusted case rate and 9.8 new cases per day per 100K. The positivity rate is 5.3% and the HEQ rate is 7.4%.

Currently, Restaurants, retail, museums, zoos, places of worship, movie theater, gyms & fitness have closed indoor operations once again.

All personal care services (Nail & hair salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors) were moved into the purple tier will be able to continue inside operations, a county spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

Riverside County will have to stay in the purple tier until at least Nov. 17 if it meets the state's required metrics for reopening.