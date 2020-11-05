City of Coachella offering free COVID testing and flu shot on Nov. 9 & 10

Coronavirus

The city of Coachella will be offering free coronavirus tests and flu shots next week at Bagdouma Park parking lot at Frederick Street near Avenue 51.



The testing and shots will be conducted in a drive-thru/walk-thru event that will take place on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10.

The event is being organized by the Central Neighborhood Health Foundation in partnership with the City of Coachella.

Call 844-660-9086 or click here to set up and an appointment. Appointments can be scheduled between 10 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Riverside County is looking to tests at least 52,500 people a week in order to move out of the state's most restrictive tier of reopening. Higher test numbers will help health officials identify hotspots of community spread and isolate those who may or may not have symptoms and are unknowingly spreading the disease.

You can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are also able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites