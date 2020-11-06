Riverside County reports 387 new cases, 2 deaths, & 7 more hospitalizations since Thursday
Case Changes Today
Riverside County reported 387 new cases since Thursday. This brings the total number of cases to 70,696.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Testing
868,620 tests have been conducted so far, this increased by 5,983 over the past 24 hours.
Riverside County will need to tests at least 52,500 people a week in order to move out of the state's most restrictive tier of reopening.
County officials say that number of tested will allow health experts to identify hotspots of community spread and isolate those who may or may not have symptoms and are unknowingly spreading the disease.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
The hours at the Indio testing site have been expanded. Starting Tuesday, the hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Deaths and Recoveries
The county reported 2 additional COVID-19 death since Thursday, the total number of deaths is 1,333.
During Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, Riverside County Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari reported that COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020.
Cancer and heart disease, also leading causes of death in Riverside County, also increased in 2020, as did COVID-19.
"It's not that we are detracting from our other leading causes of death and adding to COVID. We are seeing a true increase in death due to COVID," Saruwatari said.
Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020
Riverside County has reported 329 additional recoveries over the same time span. The total number of recoveries is now at 62,589.
Hospitalizations
Riverside County reported 7 additional patients hospitalized for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. The total number of patients is 208. This comes after several days of increases in hospitalizations.
For comparison, a week ago, Oct. 30, there were 150 patients hospitalized for coronavirus in Riverside County.
The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU also decreased today. There was one less patient bringing the total 54.
On Oct 30, there were 33 patients in the ICU for coronavirus in Riverside County.
News Channel 3's Dani Romero spoke with county officials about the recent increase in hospitalizations.
“We have had an increase in hospitalizations let say over the last month, which is somewhat alarming, but our capacity for ICU beds and overall beds is well within the capacity of our hospitals," said County Spokesperson Jose Arballo Jr.
Hospitalizations and ICUs are on the rise across the state, according to Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly. As of Nov. 4, hospitalizations are up 13.5 percent over the past 14 days in the state. ICUs have seen a 19.5 percent rise in ICU's in the state.
The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health, JFK Memorial Hospital, and Desert Regional Medical Center show a decrease in hospitalizations following a slight increase over the past month. Hospitalizations have not reached the highs that local hospitals saw over the summer.
Coachella Valley Numbers
Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 4,215 cases, 83 deaths, and 3,863 recoveries.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 11/6/20)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 159
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 140
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 70
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 64
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 2,167
Deaths: 38
Recoveries: 2,014
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 2,988
Deaths: 32
Recovered: 2,808
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 81
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 69
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,255
Deaths: 28
Recovered: 1,162
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 56
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 46
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 258
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 234
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 56
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 49
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 4,215
Deaths: 83
Recoveries: 3,863
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 953
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 874
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 498
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 464
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 165
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 146
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 372
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 347
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 1,182
Deaths: 58
Recovered: 1,044
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,251
Deaths: 55
Recovered: 1,082
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 287
Deaths: 24
Recovered: 239
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 55
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 51
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 199
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 188
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 264
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 248
· County Jails
There are 481 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 426 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 3,359 cases in the state's jails and 2,263 recoveries.
Symptoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
What's Open in Riverside County?
Last week, Riverside County was moved back to the purple, or most restrictive, tier of the state's reopening plan after the county continued to fail to meet certain thresholds.
In order for Riverside County to move ahead with reopening again, the adjusted case rate will need to be between 4 to 7 per day per 100K. The positivity rate will need to remain between 5% and 8% and the health equity quartile rate needs to remain between 5.3% and 8%.
Riverside County has a 10.1 adjusted case rate and 9.8 new cases per day per 100K. The positivity rate is 5.3% and the HEQ rate is 7.4%.
Currently, Restaurants, retail, museums, zoos, places of worship, movie theater, gyms & fitness have closed indoor operations once again.
All personal care services (Nail & hair salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors) were moved into the purple tier will be able to continue inside operations, a county spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.
Riverside County will have to stay in the purple tier until at least Nov. 17 if it meets the state's required metrics for reopening.
