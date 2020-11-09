Riverside County reports 924 new cases, 5 deaths, & 889 recoveries since Friday
Case Changes Today
Riverside County reported 924 new cases since Friday. This brings the total number of cases to 71,620.
Check out the county map below
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Testing
886,462 tests have been conducted so far, this increased by 17,842 over the weekend.
Riverside County will need to tests at least 52,500 people a week in order to move out of the state's most restrictive tier of reopening.
County officials say that number of tested will allow health experts to identify hotspots of community spread and isolate those who may or may not have symptoms and are unknowingly spreading the disease.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
The hours at the Indio testing site have been expanded. Starting Tuesday, the hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Deaths and Recoveries
The county reported 5 additional COVID-19 death since Friday, the total number of deaths is 1,338.
During Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, Riverside County Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari reported that COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020.
Cancer and heart disease, also leading causes of death in Riverside County, also increased in 2020, as did COVID-19.
"It's not that we are detracting from our other leading causes of death and adding to COVID. We are seeing a true increase in death due to COVID," Saruwatari said.
Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020
Riverside County has reported 889 additional recoveries over the same time span. The total number of recoveries is now at 62,589.
Hospitalizations
Riverside County reported 20 additional patients hospitalized for COVID-19 over the weekend. The total number of patients is 228. This is the most COVID-19 patients in county hospitals since August 27. It's still below half the number of patients the county reported during the peak of July.
The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU also increased by double digits today. The county reported 10 additional ICU patients bringing the total 64.
Hospitalizations and ICUs are on the rise across the state, according to Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly. As of Nov. 4, hospitalizations are up 13.5 percent over the past 14 days in the state. ICUs have seen a 19.5 percent rise in ICU's in the state.
News Channel 3's Dani Romero spoke with county officials about the recent increase in hospitalizations.
“We have had an increase in hospitalizations let say over the last month, which is somewhat alarming, but our capacity for ICU beds and overall beds is well within the capacity of our hospitals," said County Spokesperson Jose Arballo Jr.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health, JFK Memorial Hospital, and Desert Regional Medical Center show a decrease in hospitalizations following a slight increase over the past month. Hospitalizations have not reached the highs that local hospitals saw over the summer.
Coachella Valley Numbers
The Coachella Valley reported 176 new positive cases today and 1 death. The death was reported in the city of Indio which leads the Coachella Valley with 84.
The city of Coachella is now over 3,000 cases with 34 new cases over the weekend.
Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 4,254 cases, 84 deaths, and 3,887 recoveries.
The total valley cases are at 16,637 cases overall.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 11/9/20)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 160
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 140
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 70
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 65
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 2,188
Deaths: 38
Recoveries: 2,027
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 3,022
Deaths: 32
Recovered: 2,828
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 82
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 69
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,273
Deaths: 28
Recovered: 1,166
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 58
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 46
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 259
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 234
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 56
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 49
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 4,254
Deaths: 84
Recoveries: 3,887
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 963
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 877
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 507
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 466
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 166
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 146
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 376
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 347
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 1,200
Deaths: 58
Recovered: 1,053
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,264
Deaths: 55
Recovered: 1,101
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 287
Deaths: 24
Recovered: 239
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 55
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 51
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 199
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 191
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 268
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 250
· County Jails
There are 482 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 427 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 3,383 cases in the state's jails and 2,641 recoveries.
Symptoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
What's Open in Riverside County?
Riverside County remains in the the purple, or most restrictive, tier of the state's reopening plan. This comes after the county continued to fail to meet certain thresholds needed to reopen.
In order for Riverside County to move ahead with reopening again, the adjusted case rate will need to be between 4 to 7 per day per 100K. The positivity rate will need to remain between 5% and 8% and the health equity quartile rate needs to remain between 5.3% and 8%.
Riverside County has an 11.5 adjusted case rate and 11.5 new cases per day per 100K. The positivity rate is 5.9% and the HEQ rate is 7.8%.
Currently, Restaurants, retail, museums, zoos, places of worship, movie theater, gyms & fitness are not able to operate indoors once again.
All personal care services (Nail & hair salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors) were moved into the purple tier are still able to continue inside operations.
Riverside County will have to stay in the purple tier until at least Dec. 1 if it meets the state's required metrics for reopening.
Comments