Coronavirus
today at 2:36 pm
Published 1:52 pm

Live at 3PM: California implements 10 pm curfew for counties in purple tier

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly will hold a video briefing to provide an update on COVID-19 in California and possible new statewide restrictions to curb a surge in coronavirus cases.

You can watch the briefing live starting at 3 p.m. below:

Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed on social media that California is issuing a curfew that will take effect at 10 PM Saturday, November 21 and remain in effect until 5 AM December 21.

Non-essential work and gatherings must stop from 10 pm to 5 am in counties in the purple tier, this includes Riverside County. This order will remain for one month.

"The virus is spreading at a pace we haven't seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm," Newsom said. "It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We've done it before and we must do it again."

Around 94% of the state's population live in counties currently in the purple tier.

On Monday, Newsom mentioned that the administration was discussing possibly implementing a statewide curfew.

Details: Gov. Newsom considers imposing statewide curfew as virus spreads out of control

The city of Palm Springs already has a curfew into effect dating back to the summer. Palm Springs' curfew originally started at 11 p.m. but was pushed back to midnight after several restaurants voiced their concerns about it having a negative affect on their business.

Full Story: Palm Springs extends late-night restaurant closure order after business concerns

Get notified on the latest state and local pandemic announcement

Jesus Reyes

