Gov. Newsom considers imposing statewide curfew as virus spreads out of control

Citing what he called an unprecedented spike in new COVID-19 cases, Gov. Gavin Newsom said today the state is hitting an "emergency brake'' on economic activity, moving 28 counties back to the most restrictive tier of California's matrix governing business operations.

Newsom also said the administration is studying the effectiveness and impacts of a curfew but is still assessing the option.

