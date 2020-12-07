Riverside County reaches 700 COVID-related hospitalizations; Over 4,000 new cases since Friday
Case Changes
Riverside County reported 4,327 new cases since Friday. This brings the total number of cases to 92,272.
county map
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Stay-at-home Order in place in Southern California Region (Including Riverside County)
The ICU bed availability % for the Southern California region fell below 15 percent over the weekend, triggering the new stay-at-home order which officially went into effect Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
new order
Barbershops and hair salons are now closed, restaurants are limited to take-out and delivery only, and capacity inside retail stores and shopping centers is maxed at 20%.
Hotels and lodging are able to stay remain open for critical infrastructure support, as can offices. Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open. Places of worship are restricted to outdoor only services.
The following businesses/recreational facilities will be required to close:
-- indoor and outdoor playgrounds;
-- indoor recreational facilities;
-- hair salons and barbershops;
-- personal care services;
-- museums, zoos, and aquariums;
-- movie theaters;
-- wineries;
-- bars, breweries and distilleries;
-- family entertainment centers;
-- cardrooms and satellite wagering;
-- limited services;
-- live audience sports; and
-- amusement parks
The order will remain in place for at least three weeks. According to the state, Riverside County itself has 5.5% ICU bed availability.
Testing
1,212,700 tests have been conducted so far, this increased by 49,729 over the weekend.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area.
testing site
The hours at the Indio testing site have been expanded. The hours of operation runs from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Deaths and Recoveries
The county reported 16 additional COVID-19 death since Friday. The total number of deaths remains at 1,488.
In November, Riverside County Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari reported that COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020.
Cancer and heart disease, also leading causes of death in Riverside County, also increased in 2020, as did COVID-19.
"It's not that we are detracting from our other leading causes of death and adding to COVID. We are seeing a true increase in death due to COVID," Saruwatari said.
COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020
Riverside County has reported 1,205 additional recoveries over the same time span. The total number of recoveries is now at 68,939.
Hospitalizations
COVID-related hospitalizations increased by 42 patients since Friday, bringing the total up to 700. Hospitalizations have continued to increase in the county since Nov. 5.
On Nov. 5, Riverside County had 201 hospitalizations.
This is the most coronavirus-related patients in Riverside County in a single time since the start of the pandemic. The previous peak prior to this surge was 550 hospitalizations back in late July.
The number of ICU patients grew over the weekend as well. The county reported 11 more patients in the ICU, bringing the total up to 146 patients.
Coachella Valley Numbers
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 12/07/20)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 220
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 154
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 95
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 69
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 2,550
Deaths: 41
Recoveries: 2,124
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 3,458
Deaths: 34
Recovered: 2,963
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 93
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 73
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,531
Deaths: 30
Recovered: 1,228
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 77
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 53
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 304
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 248
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 79
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 53
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 4,912
Deaths: 98
Recoveries: 4,090
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 1,150
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 941
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 582
Deaths: 11
Recovered: 493
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 206
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 164
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 444
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 374
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 1,466
Deaths: 64
Recovered: 1,125
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,459
Deaths: 65
Recovered: 1,165
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 3533
Deaths: 25
Recovered: 259
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 60
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 52
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 239
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 201
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 344
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 261
· County Jails
There are 583 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 470 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 3,545 cases in the state's jails and 3,147 recoveries.
Symptoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
