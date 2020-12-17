ABC cites two El Paseo restaurants for defying Governor’s stay-at-home order

Coronavirus

Agents from the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control issued citations to two restaurants along El Paseon in Palm Desert for failing to comply with health orders.

The current stay-at-home order in effect limits restaurants to take-out and delivery only.

Earlier this afternoon, KESQ News Channel 3 was tagged in a video on Twitter showing agents, apparently armed, entering Armando's Mexican Bar & Grill.

The eyewitness video shows the nearby patio was busy at the time.

Feds rolling deep on Armando’s .. about to get shut down @KESQ pic.twitter.com/2P7NdY0VlG — socalsushikilla (@ANDRESOHYES) December 17, 2020

The witness told News Channel 3 that the owner then told patrons they could no longer serve them. The restaurant appeared abandoned not long after.

A News Channel 3 videographer asked a worker what happened. That person said “use your own eyes and you be the judge,” while pointing to the empty patio.

John Carr, a spokesperson for ABC, confirmed that agents were on El Paseo on Thursday checking on compliance with health orders. The agents did indeed issue citations to Armando's along with JC’s Cafe for having patrons.

Armando's Citation An estimated 30-35 patrons were outside dining in the patio area.



JC's Cafe Approximately a dozen patrons were outside dining in the patio area.



ABC agents shut down the outdoor dining area of both businesses, however, Armando's is still able to offer take-out and delivery.

The restaurants were cited for violation of Government Code 8665. According to the state's website, the code refers to anyone who "refuses or willfully neglects to obey any lawful order or regulation promulgated or issued." The violation of that code could carry a fine of up to $1,000.

Carr says the citation will be forwarded to a District Attorney, who will then determine whether they want to prosecute the manager or owner for a misdemeanor charge of violating health orders. If the DA chooses to follow-up on this, it would then be up to a judge to determine if there is a fine.

There were some restaurants along El Paseo that appeared to be defying the orders last Wednesday during a rally against Governor Newsom's stay-at-home order.

News Channel 3 has heard from many of our viewers about restaurants on El Paseo packed with customers, going against the state's orders. Some restaurant owners who have closed their outdoor dining say that isn't fair.

MORE: Restaurant owners frustrated as some businesses continue outdoor dining

We have learned the city of Palm Desert held an emergency meeting closed to the public, as they prepare a program to bring businesses into compliance with health orders. That's expected to be presented at a meeting on Dec. 22.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.