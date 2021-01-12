Riverside County reports 11,552 new cases, 44 deaths, & 3,916 recoveries since Monday

Coronavirus

New Cases

Riverside County reported 11,552 new cases since Monday, bringing the total of cases up to 227,827.

The Coachella Valley reported 1,951 cases (39,038 total).

New City Cases Over the Past 24 Hours:

Desert Hot Springs - 265 cases

Palm Springs - 142 cases

Cathedral City 277 cases

Rancho Mirage - 41 cases

Palm Desert - 145 cases

Indian Wells - 6 cases

La Quinta - 135 cases

Indio - 441 cases

Coachella - 249 cases

Riverside County reached 200,000 cases last Tuesday, doubling the number of cases in less than a month as the county reached 100,000 cases on Dec. 8.

Stay-at-home Order extended in SoCal Region (Including Riverside County)

As a reminder, the stay-at-home order is still in effect in the the Southern California region, which includes Riverside County.

The region's current ICU bed availability remains at 0.0%. It needs to reach at least 15% for the order to be lifted.

Click here for more details on the order

Barbershops and hair salons are closed, restaurants are limited to take-out and delivery only, and capacity inside retail stores and shopping centers is maxed at 20%.

Hotels and lodging are able to stay remain open for critical infrastructure support, as can offices. Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open. Places of worship are restricted to outdoor only services.

The following businesses/recreational facilities will be required to close:

-- indoor and outdoor playgrounds;

-- indoor recreational facilities;

-- hair salons and barbershops;

-- personal care services;

-- museums, zoos, and aquariums;

-- movie theaters;

-- wineries;

-- bars, breweries and distilleries;

-- family entertainment centers;

-- cardrooms and satellite wagering;

-- limited services;

-- live audience sports; and

-- amusement parks

Testing

Riverside County has conducted 1,875,458 tests. The county reported 17,311 tests conducted since Monday.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

FREE TESTING IN CATHEDRAL CITY THIS WEEK:



Beginning on Monday, January 11th through Friday, January 15th from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, the public can get free COVID-19 testing in Cathedral City at Northgate Church located at 30010 Date Palm Drive. Testing location will be available via appointment at www.LHI.care/covidtesting or by telephone at (888) 634-1123.

Walk-ups will be served if a scheduled slot is a no-show or time permits. To save time, the organizers highly recommend making an appointment via the website.

Deaths and Recoveries

Since Monday, the county reported 44 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 2,294.

The Coachella Valley reported 12 coronavirus deaths over the weekend (576 total).

Desert Hot Springs - 1 death

Cathedral City - 3 deaths

Rancho Mirage - 1 death

La Quinta - 1 death

Indio - 4 deaths

Coachella - 1 death

Desert Edge - 1 death

Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari noted that an analysis into suicides & overdoses in Riverside County revealed that suicides are down about 27% in the county, however, overdoses are up 19%. Most of the increase is in the 15-24 year-old age group, Saruwatari told Supervisors. 96% of the overdoses are unintentional.

In November, Saruwatari reported that COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020.

Cancer and heart disease, also leading causes of death in Riverside County, increased in 2020, as did COVID-19.

"It's not that we are detracting from our other leading causes of death and adding to COVID. We are seeing a true increase in death due to COVID," Saruwatari said.

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County reported 3,916 recoveries since Monday. There are a total of 149,296 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported 15 fewer hospitalizations since Monday bringing the total down to 1,665.

The county also reported 3 fewer patients admitted into the ICU since Monday. The county currently has 354 patients in the ICU.

This comes as the county's ICU bed availability percentage remains at 0%, meaning hospitals are in their surge plans. Hospitals are converting rooms to make room for more patients.

Full Story: What Riverside County will need to do to avert 'unsustainable' overwhelming of hospitals

Coachella Valley Numbers

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/12/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 496

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 327



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 233

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 157



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 5,454

Deaths: 60

Recoveries: 3,772



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 6,462

Deaths: 53

Recovered: 4,747



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 260

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 158



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,128

Deaths: 41

Recovered: 2,196



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 200

Deaths: 13

Recovered: 127



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 683

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 480



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 155

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 106



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 9,695

Deaths: 139

Recoveries: 6,811



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 2,600

Deaths: 35

Recovered: 1,713



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 954

Deaths: 15

Recovered: 716



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 297

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 251



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 728

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 545



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,002

Deaths: 73

Recovered: 2,026



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 2,878

Deaths: 78

Recovered: 1,989



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 783

Deaths: 27

Recovered: 493



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 155

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 95



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 375

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 300



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 692

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 481



· County Jails

There are 899 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 706 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 4,706 cases in the state's jails and 3,872 recoveries.

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

