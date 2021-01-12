Riverside County reports 11,552 new cases, 44 deaths, & 3,916 recoveries since Monday
New Cases
Riverside County reported 11,552 new cases since Monday, bringing the total of cases up to 227,827.
The Coachella Valley reported 1,951 cases (39,038 total).
New City Cases Over the Past 24 Hours:
- Desert Hot Springs - 265 cases
- Palm Springs - 142 cases
- Cathedral City 277 cases
- Rancho Mirage - 41 cases
- Palm Desert - 145 cases
- Indian Wells - 6 cases
- La Quinta - 135 cases
- Indio - 441 cases
- Coachella - 249 cases
Check out the county map below
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Riverside County reached 200,000 cases last Tuesday, doubling the number of cases in less than a month as the county reached 100,000 cases on Dec. 8.
Stay-at-home Order extended in SoCal Region (Including Riverside County)
As a reminder, the stay-at-home order is still in effect in the the Southern California region, which includes Riverside County.
The region's current ICU bed availability remains at 0.0%. It needs to reach at least 15% for the order to be lifted.
Click here for more details on the order
Barbershops and hair salons are closed, restaurants are limited to take-out and delivery only, and capacity inside retail stores and shopping centers is maxed at 20%.
Hotels and lodging are able to stay remain open for critical infrastructure support, as can offices. Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open. Places of worship are restricted to outdoor only services.
The following businesses/recreational facilities will be required to close:
-- indoor and outdoor playgrounds;
-- indoor recreational facilities;
-- hair salons and barbershops;
-- personal care services;
-- museums, zoos, and aquariums;
-- movie theaters;
-- wineries;
-- bars, breweries and distilleries;
-- family entertainment centers;
-- cardrooms and satellite wagering;
-- limited services;
-- live audience sports; and
-- amusement parks
Stay up-to-date with the latest local coronavirus news, including reopenings and closing, new case data, live news conferences, and other updates at KESQ.com/Coronavirus or download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store and Google Play.
Testing
Riverside County has conducted 1,875,458 tests. The county reported 17,311 tests conducted since Monday.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
FREE TESTING IN CATHEDRAL CITY THIS WEEK:
Beginning on Monday, January 11th through Friday, January 15th from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, the public can get free COVID-19 testing in Cathedral City at Northgate Church located at 30010 Date Palm Drive. Testing location will be available via appointment at www.LHI.care/covidtesting or by telephone at (888) 634-1123.
Walk-ups will be served if a scheduled slot is a no-show or time permits. To save time, the organizers highly recommend making an appointment via the website.
Deaths and Recoveries
Since Monday, the county reported 44 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 2,294.
The Coachella Valley reported 12 coronavirus deaths over the weekend (576 total).
- Desert Hot Springs - 1 death
- Cathedral City - 3 deaths
- Rancho Mirage - 1 death
- La Quinta - 1 death
- Indio - 4 deaths
- Coachella - 1 death
- Desert Edge - 1 death
Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari noted that an analysis into suicides & overdoses in Riverside County revealed that suicides are down about 27% in the county, however, overdoses are up 19%. Most of the increase is in the 15-24 year-old age group, Saruwatari told Supervisors. 96% of the overdoses are unintentional.
In November, Saruwatari reported that COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020.
Cancer and heart disease, also leading causes of death in Riverside County, increased in 2020, as did COVID-19.
"It's not that we are detracting from our other leading causes of death and adding to COVID. We are seeing a true increase in death due to COVID," Saruwatari said.
Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020
Riverside County reported 3,916 recoveries since Monday. There are a total of 149,296 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Riverside County reported 15 fewer hospitalizations since Monday bringing the total down to 1,665.
The county also reported 3 fewer patients admitted into the ICU since Monday. The county currently has 354 patients in the ICU.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
This comes as the county's ICU bed availability percentage remains at 0%, meaning hospitals are in their surge plans. Hospitals are converting rooms to make room for more patients.
Full Story: What Riverside County will need to do to avert 'unsustainable' overwhelming of hospitals
Coachella Valley Numbers
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/12/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 496
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 327
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 233
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 157
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 5,454
Deaths: 60
Recoveries: 3,772
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 6,462
Deaths: 53
Recovered: 4,747
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 260
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 158
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,128
Deaths: 41
Recovered: 2,196
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 200
Deaths: 13
Recovered: 127
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 683
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 480
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 155
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 106
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 9,695
Deaths: 139
Recoveries: 6,811
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 2,600
Deaths: 35
Recovered: 1,713
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 954
Deaths: 15
Recovered: 716
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 297
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 251
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 728
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 545
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,002
Deaths: 73
Recovered: 2,026
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 2,878
Deaths: 78
Recovered: 1,989
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 783
Deaths: 27
Recovered: 493
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 155
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 95
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 375
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 300
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 692
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 481
· County Jails
There are 899 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 706 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 4,706 cases in the state's jails and 3,872 recoveries.
Symptoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.
Comments