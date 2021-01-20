More COVID vaccine appointments in Riverside County available Thursday at Noon

Coronavirus

Riverside County has made opened up more COVID vaccine appointments.

Registration will be available Thursday (Jan. 21) at noon for six upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Lake Elsinore, Perris and Indio.

You can register at ruhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine. If you or someone you know need further assistance, you can call the County hotline at 2-1-1.

NEW CLINICS:

Jan. 22 and 23 Diamond Stadium located at 500 Diamond Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA The Jan. 22 clinic is for those 65 and older only (appointment still required)



Jan. 23 and 24 Indio Fairgrounds in the Fullenwider Auditorium located at 46350 Arabia Street, Indio



Jan. 24 and 25 Perris Fairgrounds, 18700 Lake Perris Drive, Perris The Jan. 25 clinic is for those 65 and older only (appointment still required)



All clinics will operate from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

In Riverside County, people 65 years and older are able to gett their coronavirus vaccine, along with adults of all ages if they work in education, law enforcement, food and agriculture, and emergency services.

That group makes up Phase 1B in the county's vaccine distribution framework. People in all tiers of Phase 1A can also be vaccinated.

F or employees in Phase 1A and 1B – Tier 1, an appointment and employee ID badge/letter from place of employment required or you will not be vaccinated

For those 65 years and older, an appointment and ID is required.

The clinics will provide vaccines free of charge but medical insurance information will be requested.

