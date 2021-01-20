Riverside County reports 564 new cases, 31 deaths, & 2,235 recoveries since Tuesday
Riverside County reported 564 new cases since Tuesday, bringing the total of cases up to 251,000.
The Coachella Valley 132 new cases (42,929 total)
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
No new vaccine appointments available today
Riverside County has not made any new vaccine clinic appointments available so far today.
Residents 65 years and older as well as more essential workers are now eligible to receive their vaccination.
You can register at www.ruhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine. If you or someone you know needs help registering, call 2-1-1.
Stay-at-home Order extended in SoCal Region (Including Riverside County)
The stay-at-home order is still in effect in the Southern California region, which includes Riverside County.
The region's current ICU bed availability remains at 0.0%. It needs to reach at least 15% for the order to be lifted.
The following businesses/recreational facilities will be required to close:
-- indoor and outdoor playgrounds;
-- indoor recreational facilities;
-- hair salons and barbershops;
-- personal care services;
-- museums, zoos, and aquariums;
-- movie theaters;
-- wineries;
-- bars, breweries and distilleries;
-- family entertainment centers;
-- cardrooms and satellite wagering;
-- limited services;
-- live audience sports; and
-- amusement parks
Hotels and lodging are able to stay remain open for critical infrastructure support, as can offices. Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open. Places of worship are restricted to outdoor only services.
Testing
Riverside County has conducted 2,011,390 tests. The county reported 16,670 tests conducted since Tuesday.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Deaths and Recoveries
Since Monday, the county reported 31 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 2,676.
The Coachella Valley is reporting 6 deaths bringing the total up to 648.
Deaths in Local Cities:
- Desert Hot Springs - 1
- Cathedral City - 1
- Palm Desert - 1
- La Quinta - 1
- Indio - 1
- Desert Edge - 1
Riverside County reported 18,393 recoveries since Friday. There are a total of 169,119 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Riverside County reported 10 fewer hospitalizations since Tuesday. The total remains at 1,514.
The county also reported 9 more patients admitted into the ICU since Tuesday. The county currently has 335 patients in the ICU.
This comes as the county's ICU bed availability percentage remains at 0%, meaning hospitals are in their surge plans. Hospitals are converting rooms to make room for more patients.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/20/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 555
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 377
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 256
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 178
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,041
Deaths: 72
Recoveries: 4,264
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 6,965
Deaths: 56
Recovered: 5,301
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 294
Deaths: 12
Recovered: 177
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,465
Deaths: 45
Recovered: 2,461
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 223
Deaths: 14
Recovered: 142
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 759
Deaths: 13
Recovered: 534
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 165
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 120
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 10,625
Deaths: 150
Recoveries: 7,651
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 2,855
Deaths: 44
Recovered: 1,958
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,017
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 803
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 306
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 264
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 765
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 609
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,309
Deaths: 83
Recovered: 2,256
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,175
Deaths: 89
Recovered: 2,218
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 885
Deaths: 27
Recovered: 551
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 173
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 114
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 409
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 323
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 849
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 597
· County Jails
There are 907 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 730 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 4,843 cases in the state's jails and 3,977 recoveries.
