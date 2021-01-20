Riverside County reports 564 new cases, 31 deaths, & 2,235 recoveries since Tuesday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 564 new cases since Tuesday, bringing the total of cases up to 251,000.

The Coachella Valley 132 new cases (42,929 total)

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

No new vaccine appointments available today

Riverside County has not made any new vaccine clinic appointments available so far today.

Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on when new appointments or vaccine clinics are available.

Residents 65 years and older as well as more essential workers are now eligible to receive their vaccination.

You can register at www.ruhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine. If you or someone you know needs help registering, call 2-1-1.

Stay-at-home Order extended in SoCal Region (Including Riverside County)

The stay-at-home order is still in effect in the Southern California region, which includes Riverside County.

The region's current ICU bed availability remains at 0.0%. It needs to reach at least 15% for the order to be lifted.

Click here for more details on the order

The following businesses/recreational facilities will be required to close:

-- indoor and outdoor playgrounds;

-- indoor recreational facilities;

-- hair salons and barbershops;

-- personal care services;

-- museums, zoos, and aquariums;

-- movie theaters;

-- wineries;

-- bars, breweries and distilleries;

-- family entertainment centers;

-- cardrooms and satellite wagering;

-- limited services;

-- live audience sports; and

-- amusement parks

Hotels and lodging are able to stay remain open for critical infrastructure support, as can offices. Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open. Places of worship are restricted to outdoor only services.

Stay up-to-date with the latest local coronavirus news, including reopenings and closing, new case data, live news conferences, and other updates at KESQ.com/Coronavirus or download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Testing

Riverside County has conducted 2,011,390 tests. The county reported 16,670 tests conducted since Tuesday.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

Since Monday, the county reported 31 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 2,676.

The Coachella Valley is reporting 6 deaths bringing the total up to 648.

Deaths in Local Cities:

Desert Hot Springs - 1

Cathedral City - 1

Palm Desert - 1

La Quinta - 1

Indio - 1

Desert Edge - 1

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County reported 18,393 recoveries since Friday. There are a total of 169,119 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported 10 fewer hospitalizations since Tuesday. The total remains at 1,514.

Read: COVID hospitalizations in Riverside County continue downward trend (01/19/21)

The county also reported 9 more patients admitted into the ICU since Tuesday. The county currently has 335 patients in the ICU.

Check Out: See inside COVID-19 unit at Eisenhower Health as hospital sees a surge in patients

This comes as the county's ICU bed availability percentage remains at 0%, meaning hospitals are in their surge plans. Hospitals are converting rooms to make room for more patients.

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/20/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 555

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 377



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 256

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 178



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,041

Deaths: 72

Recoveries: 4,264



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 6,965

Deaths: 56

Recovered: 5,301



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 294

Deaths: 12

Recovered: 177



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,465

Deaths: 45

Recovered: 2,461



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 223

Deaths: 14

Recovered: 142



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 759

Deaths: 13

Recovered: 534



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 165

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 120



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 10,625

Deaths: 150

Recoveries: 7,651



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 2,855

Deaths: 44

Recovered: 1,958



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,017

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 803



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 306

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 264



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 765

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 609



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,309

Deaths: 83

Recovered: 2,256



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,175

Deaths: 89

Recovered: 2,218



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 885

Deaths: 27

Recovered: 551



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 173

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 114



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 409

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 323



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 849

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 597



· County Jails

There are 907 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 730 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 4,843 cases in the state's jails and 3,977 recoveries.