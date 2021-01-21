Riverside County reports 4,808 cases, 63 deaths, & 15 more hospitalizations since Wednesday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 4,808 new cases since Wednesday, bringing the total of cases up to 255,808.

The Coachella Valley 749 new cases (43,678 total)

New Cases Reported by Valley City:

Desert Hot Springs - 71

Palm Springs - 48

Cathedral City - 91

Rancho Mirage - 17

Palm Desert - 58

Indian Wells - 4

LQ - 45

Indio - 185

Coachella - 122

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

More vaccine appointments were available today in Riverside County. However, the appointments were filled up in less than an hour while many residents reported issues getting into the website.

Residents 65 years and older as well as more essential workers are now eligible to receive their vaccination.

You can register at www.ruhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine. If you or someone you know needs help registering, call 2-1-1.

Stay-at-home Order extended in SoCal Region (Including Riverside County)

The stay-at-home order is still in effect in the Southern California region, which includes Riverside County.

The region's current ICU bed availability remains at 0.0%. It needs to reach at least 15% for the order to be lifted.

Click here for more details on the order

The following businesses/recreational facilities will be required to close:

-- indoor and outdoor playgrounds;

-- indoor recreational facilities;

-- hair salons and barbershops;

-- personal care services;

-- museums, zoos, and aquariums;

-- movie theaters;

-- wineries;

-- bars, breweries and distilleries;

-- family entertainment centers;

-- cardrooms and satellite wagering;

-- limited services;

-- live audience sports; and

-- amusement parks

Hotels and lodging are able to stay remain open for critical infrastructure support, as can offices. Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open. Places of worship are restricted to outdoor only services.

Testing

Riverside County has conducted 2,011,390 tests. The county reported 16,670 tests conducted since Tuesday.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

Since Monday, the county reported 63 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 2,739.

The Coachella Valley reported 14 deaths bringing the total up to 662.

Deaths in Local Cities:

Desert Hot Springs - 3

Cathedral City - 1

Rancho Mirage - 1

Palm Desert - 1

Indio - 1

Coachella - 1

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County reported 6,314 recoveries since Monday. There are a total of 175,433 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported 15 more hospitalizations since Wednesday. The total remains at 1,529.

This increase comes after a few consecutive days of decreasing hospitalizations.

Read: COVID hospitalizations in Riverside County continue downward trend (01/19/21)

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County did not change over the past 24 hours. The county currently has 335 patients in the ICU.

Check Out: See inside COVID-19 unit at Eisenhower Health as hospital sees a surge in patients

The county's ICU bed availability percentage remains at 0%, meaning hospitals are in their surge plans. Hospitals are converting rooms to make room for more patients.

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/21/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 564

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 388



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 258

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 182



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,123

Deaths: 73

Recoveries: 4,347



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,087

Deaths: 59

Recovered: 5,403



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 301

Deaths: 12

Recovered: 183



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,536

Deaths: 48

Recovered: 2,518



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 225

Deaths: 14

Recovered: 143



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 773

Deaths: 13

Recovered: 551



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 169

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 124



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 10,810

Deaths: 155

Recoveries: 7,809



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 2,900

Deaths: 44

Recovered: 2,013



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,039

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 818



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 317

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 268



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 782

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 618



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,367

Deaths: 84

Recovered: 2,303



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,223

Deaths: 89

Recovered: 2,265



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 902

Deaths: 28

Recovered: 569



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 177

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 119



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 412

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 326



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 870

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 619



· County Jails

There are 912 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 751 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 4,862 cases in the state's jails and 4,010 recoveries.