Beaumont vaccine clinic to close Friday for one day due to possible severe weather

Coronavirus

Riverside University Health System - Public Health announced that the Beaumont vaccine clinic will close on Friday due to severe weather that is predicted for the region.

The closure will only be for that one day. Residents who have appointments at the clinic on Friday will be rescheduled for Monday, Feb 1.

The other clinics planned for Friday will remain open as scheduled, but officials said they are monitoring the situation at each location to ensure the public’s safety.

According to our First Alert Weather Team, the third storm of the week is expected to arrive late Thursday in the Valley.

A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect Thursday at 7 PM lasting though 4 PM Friday for the Inland Empire and areas West of the Valley including our local mountains

The storm is also expected to bring snow west of the Valley.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department issued an evacuation warning for burn scar areas from the El Dorado Fire and the Apple Fire. Officials expressed concern that heavy rain could cause flooding and debris flows in the neighborhoods in and near burn scar areas.

