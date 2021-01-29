Riverside County reports 1,805 new cases, 33 deaths, & 8,363 recoveries since Thursday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 1,805 new cases since Thursday, bringing the total of cases up to 271,910.

The Coachella Valley reported 292 new cases reported (46,174 total).

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Vaccine Appointments Open Up for Residents 85 years and Older ONLY fill up Friday afternoon

Riverside County now has 33 vaccination clinics available exclusively for residents 85 years and older to register for.

All appointments filled up by 4 p.m. on Friday, over 24 hours since they were opened up.

Stay-at-home Order lifted in all Regions (Including Riverside County)

The stay-at-home order was lifted on Monday in all regions of California.

The move will allow for the resumption of outdoor dining, as well as at least some services at gyms, barbershops and nail salons, among other businesses.

Counties will return to the color-coded tier system, with most counties returning to the 'purple' most restrictive tier, including us here in Riverside County.

Testing

Riverside County has conducted 2,170,582 tests. The county reported 14,200 tests conducted since Thursday.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Deaths and Recoveries

Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 33 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,091.

The Coachella Valley reported 8 deaths (719 total).

Cathedral City - 1

Palm Desert - 1

Indio - 1

Desert Palms - 1

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County reported 8,363 recoveries since Thursday. There are a total of 203,649 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported 63 fewer hospitalizations over the past 24 hours. The county now has a total of 1,128 COVID hospitalizations.

Read: COVID hospitalizations in Riverside County continue downward trend (01/19/21)

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County decreased by 27 patients. The county currently has 290 patients in the ICU.

This is the first time since January 3rd that ICU's in the county has fallen below 300, and it is also the lowest it has been since December 29th.

The county's ICU bed availability percentage remains at 0%, however, the SoCal region is ICU capacity is projected to shoot up to 33.3% in the next 4 weeks.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/28/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 598

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 438



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 274

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 208



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,498

Deaths: 84

Recoveries: 4,995



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,459

Deaths: 68

Recovered: 5,968



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 321

Deaths: 12

Recovered: 223



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,760

Deaths: 51

Recovered: 2,895



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 235

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 165



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 836

Deaths: 15

Recovered: 638



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 178

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 137



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 11,414

Deaths: 168

Recoveries: 8,833



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,081

Deaths: 48

Recovered: 2,291



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,079

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 896



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 331

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 282



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 826

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 670



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,601

Deaths: 89

Recovered: 2,638



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,381

Deaths: 94

Recovered: 2,580



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 991

Deaths: 30

Recovered: 666



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 192

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 138



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 440

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 358



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 949

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 724



· County Jails

There are 927 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 790 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,067 cases in the state's jails and 4,239 recoveries.