Riverside County reports 1,805 new cases, 33 deaths, & 8,363 recoveries since Thursday
Riverside County reported 1,805 new cases since Thursday, bringing the total of cases up to 271,910.
The Coachella Valley reported 292 new cases reported (46,174 total).
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Vaccine Appointments Open Up for Residents 85 years and Older ONLY fill up Friday afternoon
Riverside County now has 33 vaccination clinics available exclusively for residents 85 years and older to register for.
All appointments filled up by 4 p.m. on Friday, over 24 hours since they were opened up.
Stay-at-home Order lifted in all Regions (Including Riverside County)
The stay-at-home order was lifted on Monday in all regions of California.
The move will allow for the resumption of outdoor dining, as well as at least some services at gyms, barbershops and nail salons, among other businesses.
Counties will return to the color-coded tier system, with most counties returning to the 'purple' most restrictive tier, including us here in Riverside County.
Testing
Riverside County has conducted 2,170,582 tests. The county reported 14,200 tests conducted since Thursday.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 33 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,091.
The Coachella Valley reported 8 deaths (719 total).
- Cathedral City - 1
- Palm Desert - 1
- Indio - 1
- Desert Palms - 1
Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020
Riverside County reported 8,363 recoveries since Thursday. There are a total of 203,649 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Riverside County reported 63 fewer hospitalizations over the past 24 hours. The county now has a total of 1,128 COVID hospitalizations.
Read: COVID hospitalizations in Riverside County continue downward trend (01/19/21)
The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County decreased by 27 patients. The county currently has 290 patients in the ICU.
This is the first time since January 3rd that ICU's in the county has fallen below 300, and it is also the lowest it has been since December 29th.
The county's ICU bed availability percentage remains at 0%, however, the SoCal region is ICU capacity is projected to shoot up to 33.3% in the next 4 weeks.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/28/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 598
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 438
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 274
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 208
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,498
Deaths: 84
Recoveries: 4,995
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,459
Deaths: 68
Recovered: 5,968
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 321
Deaths: 12
Recovered: 223
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,760
Deaths: 51
Recovered: 2,895
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 235
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 165
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 836
Deaths: 15
Recovered: 638
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 178
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 137
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 11,414
Deaths: 168
Recoveries: 8,833
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,081
Deaths: 48
Recovered: 2,291
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,079
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 896
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 331
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 282
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 826
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 670
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,601
Deaths: 89
Recovered: 2,638
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,381
Deaths: 94
Recovered: 2,580
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 991
Deaths: 30
Recovered: 666
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 192
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 138
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 440
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 358
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 949
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 724
· County Jails
There are 927 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 790 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,067 cases in the state's jails and 4,239 recoveries.
