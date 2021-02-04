Riverside County reports 1,465 new cases, 31 deaths, & 56 fewer hospitalizations since Wednesday
Riverside County reported 1,465 cases since Wednesday, bringing the total of cases up to 279,189.
The Coachella Valley reported 183 new cases today (47,190 total).
Stay-at-home Order lifted in all Regions (Including Riverside County)
The stay-at-home order was lifted in all regions of California.
The move allows for the return of outdoor dining, as well as at least some services at gyms, barbershops and nail salons, among other businesses.
Counties will return to the color-coded tier system, with most counties returning to the 'purple' most restrictive tier, including us here in Riverside County.
Testing
Riverside County did not update its testing numbers today. As of Jan. 3, Riverside County has conducted 2,233,201 tests.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Deaths and Recoveries
Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 31 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,309.
The Coachella Valley reported 5 deaths (763 total)
Palm Springs - 1
Cathedral City - 1
Indio - 3
Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020
Riverside County reported 1,380 recoveries since Wednesday. There are a total of 224,769 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
COVID hospitalizations continued to fall across Riverside County.
Over the past 24 hours, the county reported 56 fewer hospitalizations. This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 864. This is the first time since Dec. 11 that COVID hospitalizations are under 900.
The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County also decreased today. The county reported 13 fewer patients. The county currently has 243 patients in the ICU.
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 9.1%. The state's 4 week projection has the availability going up to 43.7 by next month.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/04/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 604
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 481
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 293
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 216
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,667
Deaths: 89
Recoveries: 5,470
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,587
Deaths: 72
Recovered: 6,474
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 330
Deaths: 12
Recovered: 254
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,877
Deaths: 54
Recovered: 3,180
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 237
Deaths: 17
Recovered: 181
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 845
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 699
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 181
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 149
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 11,647
Deaths: 178
Recoveries: 9,643
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,157
Deaths: 50
Recovered: 2,548
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,090
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 947
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 334
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 293
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 834
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 737
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,693
Deaths: 93
Recovered: 2,923
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,457
Deaths: 100
Recovered: 2,796
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,026
Deaths: 33
Recovered: 761
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 204
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 154
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 451
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 393
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 969
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 786
· County Jails
There are 929 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 858 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,186 cases in the state's jails and 4,535 recoveries.
