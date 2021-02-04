Riverside County reports 1,465 new cases, 31 deaths, & 56 fewer hospitalizations since Wednesday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 1,465 cases since Wednesday, bringing the total of cases up to 279,189.

The Coachella Valley reported 183 new cases today (47,190 total).

Stay-at-home Order lifted in all Regions (Including Riverside County)

The stay-at-home order was lifted in all regions of California.

The move allows for the return of outdoor dining, as well as at least some services at gyms, barbershops and nail salons, among other businesses.

Counties will return to the color-coded tier system, with most counties returning to the 'purple' most restrictive tier, including us here in Riverside County.

Testing

Riverside County did not update its testing numbers today. As of Jan. 3, Riverside County has conducted 2,233,201 tests.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Deaths and Recoveries

Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 31 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,309.

The Coachella Valley reported 5 deaths (763 total)

Palm Springs - 1

Cathedral City - 1

Indio - 3

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County reported 1,380 recoveries since Wednesday. There are a total of 224,769 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

COVID hospitalizations continued to fall across Riverside County.

Over the past 24 hours, the county reported 56 fewer hospitalizations. This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 864. This is the first time since Dec. 11 that COVID hospitalizations are under 900.

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County also decreased today. The county reported 13 fewer patients. The county currently has 243 patients in the ICU.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 9.1%. The state's 4 week projection has the availability going up to 43.7 by next month.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/04/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 604

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 481



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 293

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 216



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,667

Deaths: 89

Recoveries: 5,470



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,587

Deaths: 72

Recovered: 6,474



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 330

Deaths: 12

Recovered: 254



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,877

Deaths: 54

Recovered: 3,180



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 237

Deaths: 17

Recovered: 181



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 845

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 699



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 181

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 149



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 11,647

Deaths: 178

Recoveries: 9,643



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,157

Deaths: 50

Recovered: 2,548



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,090

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 947



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 334

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 293



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 834

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 737



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,693

Deaths: 93

Recovered: 2,923



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,457

Deaths: 100

Recovered: 2,796



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,026

Deaths: 33

Recovered: 761



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 204

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 154



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 451

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 393



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 969

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 786



· County Jails

There are 929 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 858 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,186 cases in the state's jails and 4,535 recoveries.