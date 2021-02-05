Riverside County reports 981 new cases, 11 deaths, & 3,817 recoveries since Thursday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 981 cases since Thursday, bringing the total of cases up to 280,170.

The Coachella Valley reported 129 cases (47,319 total)

VACCINE CLINICS OPENED FOR RESIDENTS 75 YEARS AND OLDER

You can register at https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

These clinics are only for residents age 75 and older. Those who register must show proof of age at the time of appointment.

Stay-at-home Order lifted in all Regions (Including Riverside County)

The stay-at-home order was lifted in all regions of California.

Click here for more details

The move allows for the return of outdoor dining, as well as at least some services at gyms, barbershops and nail salons, among other businesses.

Counties will return to the color-coded tier system, with most counties returning to the 'purple' most restrictive tier, including us here in Riverside County.

Testing

Riverside County conducted 2,233,201 coronavirus tests, up by 25,712 since Wednesday.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 11 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,320.

The Coachella Valley reported 1 death, which was reported in Mecca. The valley has a total of 764 deaths.

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County reported 3,817 recoveries since Thursday. There are a total of 228,586 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

COVID hospitalizations continue to fall across Riverside County.

Over the past 24 hours, the county reported 17 fewer hospitalizations. This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 847.

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County also decreased today. The county reported 23 fewer patients. The county currently has 220 patients in the ICU.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 9.1%. The state's 4 week projection has the availability going up to 43.7 by next month.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/05/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 605

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 491



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 297

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 221



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,667

Deaths: 89

Recoveries: 5,538



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,612

Deaths: 72

Recovered: 6,553



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 330

Deaths: 12

Recovered: 258



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,886

Deaths: 54

Recovered: 3,213



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 237

Deaths: 17

Recovered: 187



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 845

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 706



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 181

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 149



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 11,681

Deaths: 178

Recoveries: 9,754



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,168

Deaths: 50

Recovered: 2,592



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,091

Deaths: 17

Recovered: 952



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 335

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 293



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 837

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 742



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,698

Deaths: 93

Recovered: 2,971



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,479

Deaths: 100

Recovered: 2,856



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,025

Deaths: 33

Recovered: 771



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 206

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 160



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 452

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 398



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 974

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 801



· County Jails

There are 930 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 861 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,201 cases in the state's jails and 4,563 recoveries.