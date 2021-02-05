Riverside County reports 981 new cases, 11 deaths, & 3,817 recoveries since Thursday
Riverside County reported 981 cases since Thursday, bringing the total of cases up to 280,170.
The Coachella Valley reported 129 cases (47,319 total)
Check out the county map below
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
VACCINE CLINICS OPENED FOR RESIDENTS 75 YEARS AND OLDER
You can register at https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
These clinics are only for residents age 75 and older. Those who register must show proof of age at the time of appointment.
Stay-at-home Order lifted in all Regions (Including Riverside County)
The stay-at-home order was lifted in all regions of California.
The move allows for the return of outdoor dining, as well as at least some services at gyms, barbershops and nail salons, among other businesses.
Counties will return to the color-coded tier system, with most counties returning to the 'purple' most restrictive tier, including us here in Riverside County.
Testing
Riverside County conducted 2,233,201 coronavirus tests, up by 25,712 since Wednesday.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 11 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,320.
The Coachella Valley reported 1 death, which was reported in Mecca. The valley has a total of 764 deaths.
Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020
Riverside County reported 3,817 recoveries since Thursday. There are a total of 228,586 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
COVID hospitalizations continue to fall across Riverside County.
Over the past 24 hours, the county reported 17 fewer hospitalizations. This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 847.
The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County also decreased today. The county reported 23 fewer patients. The county currently has 220 patients in the ICU.
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 9.1%. The state's 4 week projection has the availability going up to 43.7 by next month.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/05/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 605
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 491
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 297
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 221
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,667
Deaths: 89
Recoveries: 5,538
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,612
Deaths: 72
Recovered: 6,553
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 330
Deaths: 12
Recovered: 258
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,886
Deaths: 54
Recovered: 3,213
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 237
Deaths: 17
Recovered: 187
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 845
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 706
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 181
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 149
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 11,681
Deaths: 178
Recoveries: 9,754
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,168
Deaths: 50
Recovered: 2,592
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,091
Deaths: 17
Recovered: 952
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 335
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 293
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 837
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 742
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,698
Deaths: 93
Recovered: 2,971
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,479
Deaths: 100
Recovered: 2,856
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,025
Deaths: 33
Recovered: 771
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 206
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 160
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 452
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 398
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 974
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 801
· County Jails
There are 930 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 861 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,201 cases in the state's jails and 4,563 recoveries.
