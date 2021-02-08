Riverside County reports 2,566 new cases, 57 deaths, & 8,613 recoveries since Friday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 2,566 cases since Friday, bringing the total of cases up to 282,736,

VACCINE CLINICS OPENED FOR RESIDENTS 65 YEARS AND OLDER

You can register at https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

These clinics are only for residents age 65 and older. Those who register must show proof of age at the time of appointment.

Testing

Riverside County conducted 2,233,201 coronavirus tests, up by 60,644 since Friday.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Deaths and Recoveries

Over the weekend, Riverside County reported 57 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,320.

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County reported 8,613 recoveries since Friday. There are a total of 237,199 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Over the past 24 hours, the county reported 18 fewer hospitalizations. Hospitalizations fell by 79 patients since Friday.

This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 768. On Sunday, hospitalizations fell below 800, which marks the first time the county has done so since Dec. 10.

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County increased over the past 24 hours but was down since Friday.

The county reported 8 more patients since Sunday, but 11 fewer patients since Sunday. The county currently has 209 patients in the ICU.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 9.1%. The state's four week projection has the availability going up to 43.7 by next month.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/08/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 611

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 515



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 299

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 239



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,730

Deaths: 92

Recoveries: 5,724



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,660

Deaths: 73

Recovered: 6,702



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 335

Deaths: 12

Recovered: 263



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,948

Deaths: 56

Recovered: 3,213



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 240

Deaths: 17

Recovered: 191



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 847

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 722



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 184

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 154



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 11,787

Deaths: 179

Recoveries: 10,045



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,204

Deaths: 50

Recovered: 2,687



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,104

Deaths: 17

Recovered: 965



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 337

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 296



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 845

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 755



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,728

Deaths: 94

Recovered: 3,082



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,511

Deaths: 101

Recovered: 2,945



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,040

Deaths: 35

Recovered: 802



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 208

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 164



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 458

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 404



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 992

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 824



· County Jails

There are 931 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 871 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,291 cases in the state's jails and 4,843 recoveries.