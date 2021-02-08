Riverside County reports 2,566 new cases, 57 deaths, & 8,613 recoveries since Friday
Riverside County reported 2,566 cases since Friday, bringing the total of cases up to 282,736,
VACCINE CLINICS OPENED FOR RESIDENTS 65 YEARS AND OLDER
You can register at https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
These clinics are only for residents age 65 and older. Those who register must show proof of age at the time of appointment.
Testing
Riverside County conducted 2,233,201 coronavirus tests, up by 60,644 since Friday.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Deaths and Recoveries
Over the weekend, Riverside County reported 57 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,320.
Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020
Riverside County reported 8,613 recoveries since Friday. There are a total of 237,199 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Over the past 24 hours, the county reported 18 fewer hospitalizations. Hospitalizations fell by 79 patients since Friday.
This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 768. On Sunday, hospitalizations fell below 800, which marks the first time the county has done so since Dec. 10.
The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County increased over the past 24 hours but was down since Friday.
The county reported 8 more patients since Sunday, but 11 fewer patients since Sunday. The county currently has 209 patients in the ICU.
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 9.1%. The state's four week projection has the availability going up to 43.7 by next month.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/08/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 611
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 515
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 299
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 239
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,730
Deaths: 92
Recoveries: 5,724
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,660
Deaths: 73
Recovered: 6,702
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 335
Deaths: 12
Recovered: 263
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,948
Deaths: 56
Recovered: 3,213
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 240
Deaths: 17
Recovered: 191
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 847
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 722
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 184
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 154
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 11,787
Deaths: 179
Recoveries: 10,045
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,204
Deaths: 50
Recovered: 2,687
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,104
Deaths: 17
Recovered: 965
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 337
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 296
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 845
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 755
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,728
Deaths: 94
Recovered: 3,082
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,511
Deaths: 101
Recovered: 2,945
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,040
Deaths: 35
Recovered: 802
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 208
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 164
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 458
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 404
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 992
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 824
· County Jails
There are 931 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 871 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,291 cases in the state's jails and 4,843 recoveries.
