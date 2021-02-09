Riverside County reports 789 cases, 37 deaths, & 13 fewer hospitalizations since Monday
Riverside County reported 789 cases since Monday, bringing the total of cases up to 283,525.
Check out the county map below
VACCINE CLINICS OPENED FOR RESIDENTS 65 YEARS AND OLDER
You can register at https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
These clinics are only for residents age 65 and older. Those who register must show proof of age at the time of appointment.
Testing
Riverside County conducted 2,303,159 coronavirus tests, up by 69,958 since Monday.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
Over the weekend, Riverside County reported 37 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,414.
Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020
Riverside County reported 937 recoveries since Monday. There are a total of 238,136 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Over the past 24 hours, the county reported 13 fewer COVID hospitalizations. This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 755.
The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County also dropped over the past 24 hours. The county reported 16 fewer patients since Monday. The county currently has 193 patients in the ICU.
This is the first time since Dec. 15 that the number of patients in the ICU for COVID is below 200.
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 9.1%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 43.7 by next month.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/09/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 612
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 515
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 299
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 240
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,753
Deaths: 93
Recoveries: 5,754
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,680
Deaths: 73
Recovered: 6,719
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 335
Deaths: 12
Recovered: 264
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,963
Deaths: 57
Recovered: 3,339
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 240
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 192
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 858
Deaths: 17
Recovered: 724
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 184
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 155
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 11,827
Deaths: 179
Recoveries: 10,068
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,215
Deaths: 52
Recovered: 2,698
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,108
Deaths: 17
Recovered: 967
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 340
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 298
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 849
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 758
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,732
Deaths: 96
Recovered: 3,095
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,518
Deaths: 101
Recovered: 2,952
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,042
Deaths: 35
Recovered: 806
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 210
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 165
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 458
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 404
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 993
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 829
· County Jails
There are 931 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 871 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,358 cases in the state's jails and 4,843 recoveries.
