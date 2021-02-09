Riverside County reports 789 cases, 37 deaths, & 13 fewer hospitalizations since Monday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 789 cases since Monday, bringing the total of cases up to 283,525.

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

VACCINE CLINICS OPENED FOR RESIDENTS 65 YEARS AND OLDER

You can register at https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

These clinics are only for residents age 65 and older. Those who register must show proof of age at the time of appointment.

Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on when new appointments or vaccine clinics are available.

Testing

Riverside County conducted 2,303,159 coronavirus tests, up by 69,958 since Monday.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

Over the weekend, Riverside County reported 37 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,414.

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County reported 937 recoveries since Monday. There are a total of 238,136 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Over the past 24 hours, the county reported 13 fewer COVID hospitalizations. This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 755.

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County also dropped over the past 24 hours. The county reported 16 fewer patients since Monday. The county currently has 193 patients in the ICU.

This is the first time since Dec. 15 that the number of patients in the ICU for COVID is below 200.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 9.1%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 43.7 by next month.

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/09/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 612

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 515



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 299

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 240



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,753

Deaths: 93

Recoveries: 5,754



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,680

Deaths: 73

Recovered: 6,719



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 335

Deaths: 12

Recovered: 264



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,963

Deaths: 57

Recovered: 3,339



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 240

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 192



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 858

Deaths: 17

Recovered: 724



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 184

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 155



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 11,827

Deaths: 179

Recoveries: 10,068



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,215

Deaths: 52

Recovered: 2,698



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,108

Deaths: 17

Recovered: 967



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 340

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 298



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 849

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 758



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,732

Deaths: 96

Recovered: 3,095



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,518

Deaths: 101

Recovered: 2,952



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,042

Deaths: 35

Recovered: 806



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 210

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 165



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 458

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 404



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 993

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 829



· County Jails

There are 931 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 871 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,358 cases in the state's jails and 4,843 recoveries.