Riverside County reports 643 new cases, 40 deaths, & 3,512 recoveries over the past 24 hours
Riverside County reported 643 cases since Tuesday, bringing the total of cases up to 284,168.
The Coachella Valley reported 61 cases (47,979 total)
Check out the county map below
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
VACCINE CLINICS OPENED FOR RESIDENTS 65 YEARS AND OLDER
You can register at https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
These clinics are only for residents age 65 and older. Those who register must show proof of age at the time of appointment.
Testing
Riverside County conducted 2,312,696 coronavirus tests, up by 9,537 since Tuesday.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 40 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,454.
The Coachella Valley reported 5 new deaths (789 total).
- Desert Hot Springs - 1
- Coachella - 1
- Desert Palms - 1
- Garnet- 1
- Thousand Palms - 1
Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020
Riverside County reported 3,512 recoveries since Tuesday. There are a total of 241,648 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Over the past 24 hours, the county reported 29 fewer COVID hospitalizations. This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 726.
The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County remained the same over the past 24 hours. The county currently has 193 patients in the ICU.
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 9.1%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 43.7 by next month.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/10/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 611
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 524
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 299
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 244
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,765
Deaths: 92
Recoveries: 5,853
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,688
Deaths: 74
Recovered: 6,795
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 337
Deaths: 12
Recovered: 266
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,961
Deaths: 58
Recovered: 3,374
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 241
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 195
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 859
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 735
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 184
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 156
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 11,832
Deaths: 179
Recoveries: 10,202
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,222
Deaths: 52
Recovered: 2,753
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,110
Deaths: 17
Recovered: 976
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 342
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 302
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 851
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 759
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,746
Deaths: 96
Recovered: 3,145
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,524
Deaths: 101
Recovered: 2,986
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,043
Deaths: 35
Recovered: 816
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 211
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 172
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 458
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 407
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 993
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 839
· County Jails
There are 932 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 894 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,358 cases in the state's jails and 4,983 recoveries.
