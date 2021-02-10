Riverside County reports 643 new cases, 40 deaths, & 3,512 recoveries over the past 24 hours

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 643 cases since Tuesday, bringing the total of cases up to 284,168.

The Coachella Valley reported 61 cases (47,979 total)

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

VACCINE CLINICS OPENED FOR RESIDENTS 65 YEARS AND OLDER

You can register at https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

These clinics are only for residents age 65 and older. Those who register must show proof of age at the time of appointment.

Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on when new appointments or vaccine clinics are available.

Testing

Riverside County conducted 2,312,696 coronavirus tests, up by 9,537 since Tuesday.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 40 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,454.

The Coachella Valley reported 5 new deaths (789 total).

Desert Hot Springs - 1

Coachella - 1

Desert Palms - 1

Garnet- 1

Thousand Palms - 1

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County reported 3,512 recoveries since Tuesday. There are a total of 241,648 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Over the past 24 hours, the county reported 29 fewer COVID hospitalizations. This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 726.

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County remained the same over the past 24 hours. The county currently has 193 patients in the ICU.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 9.1%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 43.7 by next month.

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/10/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 611

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 524



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 299

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 244



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,765

Deaths: 92

Recoveries: 5,853



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,688

Deaths: 74

Recovered: 6,795



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 337

Deaths: 12

Recovered: 266



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,961

Deaths: 58

Recovered: 3,374



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 241

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 195



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 859

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 735



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 184

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 156



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 11,832

Deaths: 179

Recoveries: 10,202



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,222

Deaths: 52

Recovered: 2,753



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,110

Deaths: 17

Recovered: 976



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 342

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 302



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 851

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 759



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,746

Deaths: 96

Recovered: 3,145



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,524

Deaths: 101

Recovered: 2,986



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,043

Deaths: 35

Recovered: 816



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 211

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 172



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 458

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 407



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 993

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 839



· County Jails

There are 932 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 894 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,358 cases in the state's jails and 4,983 recoveries.