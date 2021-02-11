Riverside County reports 646 new cases, 23 deaths, & 1,959 recoveries since Wednesday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 643 cases since Tuesday, bringing the total of cases up to 284,814.

The Coachella Valley reported 116 cases (48,095 total)

VACCINE CLINICS OPENED FOR RESIDENTS 65 YEARS AND OLDER

You can register at https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

These clinics are only for residents age 65 and older. Those who register must show proof of age at the time of appointment.

Testing

Riverside County conducted 2,328,767 coronavirus tests, up by 16,071 since Wednesday.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Deaths and Recoveries

Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 23 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,473.

The Coachella Valley reported 2 new deaths (791 total).

Cathedral City - 1

Coachella - 1

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County reported 1,959 recoveries since Wednesday. There are a total of 243,607 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Over the past 24 hours, the county reported 29 fewer COVID hospitalizations. This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 726.

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County remained the same over the past 24 hours. The county currently has 193 patients in the ICU.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 9.1%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 43.7 by next month.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/11/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 611

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 525



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 299

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 245



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,784

Deaths: 93

Recoveries: 5,853



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,712

Deaths: 75

Recovered: 6,824



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 337

Deaths: 12

Recovered: 266



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,975

Deaths: 58

Recovered: 3,413



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 241

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 195



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 860

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 742



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 185

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 157



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 11,859

Deaths: 179

Recoveries: 10,270



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,231

Deaths: 52

Recovered: 2,767



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,112

Deaths: 17

Recovered: 979



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 342

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 303



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 855

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 766



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,746

Deaths: 96

Recovered: 3,172



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,531

Deaths: 101

Recovered: 3,003



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,043

Deaths: 35

Recovered: 822



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 212

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 173



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 459

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 408



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 998

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 845



· County Jails

There are 931 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 895 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,361 cases in the state's jails and 5,009 recoveries.