Riverside County reports 600 new cases, 47 deaths, & 2,774 recoveries since Thursday
Riverside County reported 600 cases since Thursday, bringing the total of cases up to 285,414.
The Coachella Valley reported 48 new cases (48,169 total)
Check out the county map below
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
VACCINE CLINICS OPENED FOR RESIDENTS 65 YEARS AND OLDER
You can register at https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
These clinics are only for residents age 65 and older. Those who register must show proof of age at the time of appointment.
Testing
Riverside County conducted 2,341,719 coronavirus tests, up by 12,952 since Thursday.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 47 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,524.
The Coachella Valley reported 9 new deaths (800 total).
- Cathedral City - 2
- Palm Desert - 2
- Palm Springs - 1
- Coachella - 1
- La Quinta - 1
- Indio - 1
Riverside County reported 2,774 recoveries since Thursday. There are a total of 246,381 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Over the past 24 hours, the county reported 27 fewer COVID hospitalizations. This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 660. This is the lowest hospitalizations have been in Riverside County since Dec. 4, which is around the time of the post-Thanksgiving surge.
The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County fell by 9 patients over the past 24 hours. The county currently has 185 patients in the ICU. This is the lowest number of patients since Dec. 14.
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 9.1%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 43.7 by next month.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/12/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 611
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 532
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 299
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 248
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,792
Deaths: 95
Recoveries: 5,919
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,722
Deaths: 76
Recovered: 6,889
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 338
Deaths: 12
Recovered: 267
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,977
Deaths: 58
Recovered: 3,445
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 243
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 197
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 861
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 746
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 186
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 157
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 11,875
Deaths: 181
Recoveries: 10,334
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,238
Deaths: 53
Recovered: 2,791
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,112
Deaths: 17
Recovered: 981
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 344
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 303
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 857
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 771
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,756
Deaths: 98
Recovered: 3,199
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,558
Deaths: 102
Recovered: 3,032
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,045
Deaths: 36
Recovered: 830
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 211
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 175
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 461
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 416
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,001
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 853
· County Jails
There are 932 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 895 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,398 cases in the state's jails and 5,089 recoveries.
