Riverside County reports 600 new cases, 47 deaths, & 2,774 recoveries since Thursday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 600 cases since Thursday, bringing the total of cases up to 285,414.

The Coachella Valley reported 48 new cases (48,169 total)

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

VACCINE CLINICS OPENED FOR RESIDENTS 65 YEARS AND OLDER

You can register at https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

These clinics are only for residents age 65 and older. Those who register must show proof of age at the time of appointment.

Testing

Riverside County conducted 2,341,719 coronavirus tests, up by 12,952 since Thursday.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you



Deaths and Recoveries

Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 47 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,524.

The Coachella Valley reported 9 new deaths (800 total).

Cathedral City - 2

Palm Desert - 2

Palm Springs - 1

Coachella - 1

La Quinta - 1

Indio - 1

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County reported 2,774 recoveries since Thursday. There are a total of 246,381 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Over the past 24 hours, the county reported 27 fewer COVID hospitalizations. This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 660. This is the lowest hospitalizations have been in Riverside County since Dec. 4, which is around the time of the post-Thanksgiving surge.

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County fell by 9 patients over the past 24 hours. The county currently has 185 patients in the ICU. This is the lowest number of patients since Dec. 14.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 9.1%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 43.7 by next month.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/12/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 611

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 532



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 299

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 248



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,792

Deaths: 95

Recoveries: 5,919



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,722

Deaths: 76

Recovered: 6,889



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 338

Deaths: 12

Recovered: 267



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,977

Deaths: 58

Recovered: 3,445



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 243

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 197



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 861

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 746



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 186

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 157



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 11,875

Deaths: 181

Recoveries: 10,334



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,238

Deaths: 53

Recovered: 2,791



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,112

Deaths: 17

Recovered: 981



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 344

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 303



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 857

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 771



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,756

Deaths: 98

Recovered: 3,199



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,558

Deaths: 102

Recovered: 3,032



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,045

Deaths: 36

Recovered: 830



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 211

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 175



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 461

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 416



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,001

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 853



· County Jails

There are 932 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 895 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,398 cases in the state's jails and 5,089 recoveries.