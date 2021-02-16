Riverside County reports 1,176 new cases, 34 deaths, & 6,670 recoveries since Friday
Riverside County reported 1,176 new cases since Friday, bringing the total of cases up to 286,590
The Coachella Valley reported 145 new cases (48,314 total)
Check out the county map below
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
VACCINE CLINICS OPENED FOR RESIDENTS 65 YEARS AND OLDER
You can register at https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
These clinics are only for residents age 65 and older. Those who register must show proof of age at the time of appointment.
Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on when new appointments or vaccine clinics are available.
Testing
Riverside County conducted 2,374,154 coronavirus tests, up by 32,435 since Friday.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
Since Friday, Riverside County reported 34 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,558.
The Coachella Valley reported 10 new deaths (810 total).
- Cathedral City - 1
- Rancho Mirage - 1
- Palm Springs - 3
- Coachella - 1
- Indio - 1
Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020
Riverside County reported 6,670 recoveries since Friday. There are a total of 253,051 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations across Riverside County fell by 93 patients since Friday (dropped by 9 since Monday) t
This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 567. Over the weekend, the number of hospitalizations dropped below 600 for the first time since Nov. 30.
The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County fell by 7 patients since Friday (dropped by 3 patients since Monday).
The county currently has 178 patients in the ICU. This is the lowest number of patients since Dec. 8.
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 9.1%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 43.7 by next month.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/15/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 612
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 540
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 305
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 255
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,821
Deaths: 96
Recoveries: 6,023
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,729
Deaths: 78
Recovered: 6,995
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 337
Deaths: 12
Recovered: 276
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,992
Deaths: 58
Recovered: 3,508
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 244
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 200
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 860
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 762
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 188
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 166
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 11,905
Deaths: 184
Recoveries: 10,577
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,248
Deaths: 53
Recovered: 2,862
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,111
Deaths: 17
Recovered: 997
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 344
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 315
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 857
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 784
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,775
Deaths: 98
Recovered: 3,288
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,553
Deaths: 105
Recovered: 3,102
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,052
Deaths: 37
Recovered: 872
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 211
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 175
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 465
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 422
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,009
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 876
· County Jails
There are 932 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 905 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,420 cases in the state's jails and 5,195 recoveries.
Comments