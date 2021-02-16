Riverside County reports 1,176 new cases, 34 deaths, & 6,670 recoveries since Friday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 1,176 new cases since Friday, bringing the total of cases up to 286,590

The Coachella Valley reported 145 new cases (48,314 total)

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

VACCINE CLINICS OPENED FOR RESIDENTS 65 YEARS AND OLDER

You can register at https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

These clinics are only for residents age 65 and older. Those who register must show proof of age at the time of appointment.

Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on when new appointments or vaccine clinics are available.

Testing

Riverside County conducted 2,374,154 coronavirus tests, up by 32,435 since Friday.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

Since Friday, Riverside County reported 34 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,558.

The Coachella Valley reported 10 new deaths (810 total).

Cathedral City - 1

Rancho Mirage - 1

Palm Springs - 3

Coachella - 1

Indio - 1

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County reported 6,670 recoveries since Friday. There are a total of 253,051 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations across Riverside County fell by 93 patients since Friday (dropped by 9 since Monday) t

This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 567. Over the weekend, the number of hospitalizations dropped below 600 for the first time since Nov. 30.

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County fell by 7 patients since Friday (dropped by 3 patients since Monday).

The county currently has 178 patients in the ICU. This is the lowest number of patients since Dec. 8.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 9.1%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 43.7 by next month.

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/15/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 612

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 540



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 305

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 255



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,821

Deaths: 96

Recoveries: 6,023



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,729

Deaths: 78

Recovered: 6,995



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 337

Deaths: 12

Recovered: 276



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,992

Deaths: 58

Recovered: 3,508



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 244

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 200



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 860

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 762



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 188

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 166



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 11,905

Deaths: 184

Recoveries: 10,577



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,248

Deaths: 53

Recovered: 2,862



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,111

Deaths: 17

Recovered: 997



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 344

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 315



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 857

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 784



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,775

Deaths: 98

Recovered: 3,288



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,553

Deaths: 105

Recovered: 3,102



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,052

Deaths: 37

Recovered: 872



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 211

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 175



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 465

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 422



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,009

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 876



· County Jails

There are 932 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 905 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,420 cases in the state's jails and 5,195 recoveries.