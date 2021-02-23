Riverside County reports 719 new cases, 31 deaths, & 34 hospitalizations since Monday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 719 new cases since Monday, bringing the total of cases up to 288,541.

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Riverside County's COVID Metrics

The county's metrics were updated on Tuesday and while the county remains in the purple tier, the metrics saw big decreases once again.

The county's positivity rate fell to the levels needed to move into the red tier, however, every other metric remains above the number needed.

New cases per day per 100K - 16.2 (Last Week 29.2)

Adjusted Case Rate - 16.6 (Last Wee 28.8)

Positivity Rate - 7.6% (Last week 11%)

Health Equity Quartile Positivity Rate - 8.3% (Last Week 11.8%)

The last time the county's positivity rate was below 8.0% was Nov 10

Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments

More Pfizer vaccine clinics were opened for residents 65 years and older or those who qualify due to employment: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.

Testing

Riverside County conducted 2,439,278 coronavirus tests, up by 10,332 since Monday.

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Deaths and Recoveries

Since Monday, Riverside County reported 31 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,695.

There were 4 deaths reported in the Coachella Valley (821 in total). The deaths were reported in Cathedral City, Palm Desert. Indio, and the community of Desert Palms.

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County reported 942 recoveries since Monday. There are a total of 266,577 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations across Riverside County fell by 34 patients since Monday. This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 407.

Monday marked the first time since Nov. 27 that COVID hospitalizations were below 500 total patients.

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County decreased by 20 patients since Monday.

The county currently has 112 patients in the ICU. This is the lowest number of patients in the ICU since Nov. 27.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 14.8%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 44.8%.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/23/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 617

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 571



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 306

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 274



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,867

Deaths: 99

Recoveries: 6,321



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,750

Deaths: 80

Recovered: 7,284



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 336

Deaths: 12

Recovered: 294



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,037

Deaths: 58

Recovered: 3,708



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 246

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 210



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 865

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 791



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 189

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 172



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 11,960

Deaths: 187

Recoveries: 11,084



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,273

Deaths: 53

Recovered: 3,020



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,124

Deaths: 17

Recovered: 1,049



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 347

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 325



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 858

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 822



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,801

Deaths: 101

Recovered: 3,466



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,573

Deaths: 109

Recovered: 3,254



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,064

Deaths: 37

Recovered: 930



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 214

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 190



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 464

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 437



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,012

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 918



· County Jails

There are 934 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 914 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,447 cases in the state's jails and 5,286 recoveries.