Riverside County reports 719 new cases, 31 deaths, & 34 hospitalizations since Monday
Riverside County reported 719 new cases since Monday, bringing the total of cases up to 288,541.
Riverside County's COVID Metrics
The county's metrics were updated on Tuesday and while the county remains in the purple tier, the metrics saw big decreases once again.
The county's positivity rate fell to the levels needed to move into the red tier, however, every other metric remains above the number needed.
- New cases per day per 100K - 16.2 (Last Week 29.2)
- Adjusted Case Rate - 16.6 (Last Wee 28.8)
- Positivity Rate - 7.6% (Last week 11%)
- Health Equity Quartile Positivity Rate - 8.3% (Last Week 11.8%)
The last time the county's positivity rate was below 8.0% was Nov 10
Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments
More Pfizer vaccine clinics were opened for residents 65 years and older or those who qualify due to employment: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.
Testing
Riverside County conducted 2,439,278 coronavirus tests, up by 10,332 since Monday.
Where to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
Since Monday, Riverside County reported 31 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,695.
There were 4 deaths reported in the Coachella Valley (821 in total). The deaths were reported in Cathedral City, Palm Desert. Indio, and the community of Desert Palms.
Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020
Riverside County reported 942 recoveries since Monday. There are a total of 266,577 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations across Riverside County fell by 34 patients since Monday. This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 407.
Monday marked the first time since Nov. 27 that COVID hospitalizations were below 500 total patients.
The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County decreased by 20 patients since Monday.
The county currently has 112 patients in the ICU. This is the lowest number of patients in the ICU since Nov. 27.
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 14.8%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 44.8%.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/23/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 617
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 571
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 306
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 274
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,867
Deaths: 99
Recoveries: 6,321
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,750
Deaths: 80
Recovered: 7,284
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 336
Deaths: 12
Recovered: 294
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,037
Deaths: 58
Recovered: 3,708
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 246
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 210
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 865
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 791
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 189
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 172
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 11,960
Deaths: 187
Recoveries: 11,084
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,273
Deaths: 53
Recovered: 3,020
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,124
Deaths: 17
Recovered: 1,049
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 347
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 325
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 858
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 822
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,801
Deaths: 101
Recovered: 3,466
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,573
Deaths: 109
Recovered: 3,254
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,064
Deaths: 37
Recovered: 930
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 214
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 190
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 464
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 437
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,012
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 918
· County Jails
There are 934 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 914 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,447 cases in the state's jails and 5,286 recoveries.
