Riverside County reports 419 new cases, 12 deaths, & 1,783 recoveries since Tuesday
Riverside County reported 419 new cases since Tuesday, bringing the total of cases up to 288,960.
Check out the county map below
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Riverside County's COVID Metrics
The county's metrics were updated on Tuesday and while the county remains in the purple tier, the metrics saw big decreases once again.
The county's positivity rate fell to the levels needed to move into the red tier, however, every other metric remains above the number needed.
- New cases per day per 100K - 16.2 (Last Week 29.2)
- Adjusted Case Rate - 16.6 (Last Wee 28.8)
- Positivity Rate - 7.6% (Last week 11%)
- Health Equity Quartile Positivity Rate - 8.3% (Last Week 11.8%)
The last time the county's positivity rate was below 8.0% was Nov 10
Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments
More Pfizer vaccine clinics were opened for residents 65 years and older or those who qualify due to employment: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.
Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on when new appointments or vaccine clinics are available.
Testing
Riverside County conducted 2,439,278 coronavirus tests, up by 10,332 since Monday.
Where to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
Since Monday, Riverside County reported 12 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,707.
There was 1 death reported in the Coachella Valley (822 in total). The death was reported in Palm Springs.
Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020
Riverside County reported 1,783 recoveries since Tuesday. There are a total of 268,360 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations across Riverside County fell by 1 patient since Tuesday. This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 406.
Monday marked the first time since Nov. 27 that COVID hospitalizations were below 500 total patients.
The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County increased by 4 patients since Tuesday.
The county currently has 116 patients in the ICU. This is the lowest number of patients in the ICU since Nov. 27.
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 14.8%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 44.8%.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/24/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 620
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 574
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 306
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 276
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,868
Deaths: 99
Recoveries: 6,376
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,749
Deaths: 80
Recovered: 7,322
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 336
Deaths: 12
Recovered: 297
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,047
Deaths: 58
Recovered: 3,733
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 246
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 212
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 865
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 797
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 189
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 172
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 11,975
Deaths: 187
Recoveries: 11,171
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,279
Deaths: 53
Recovered: 3,036
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,122
Deaths: 17
Recovered: 1,051
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 347
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 328
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 861
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 825
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,811
Deaths: 101
Recovered: 3,499
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,574
Deaths: 110
Recovered: 3,266
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,065
Deaths: 37
Recovered: 935
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 214
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 192
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 465
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 438
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,012
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 924
· County Jails
There are 934 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 915 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,448 cases in the state's jails and 5,305 recoveries.
Comments