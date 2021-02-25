Riverside County reports 225 new cases, 42 deaths, & 924 recoveries since Wednesday
Riverside County reported 225 new cases since Wednesday, bringing the total of cases up to 289,284.
The Coachella Valley actually reported 8 less cases over the past 24 hours. We reached out to county officials to see what the issue was, this was their response:
"There seems to be an issue with CalConnect overwriting fields in CalRedie. We are working to resolve this issue (but it is also true that sometimes cases move around as addresses get updated)"- Jose Arballo Jr. - Senior Public Information Specialist, Riverside University Health System-Public Health
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Riverside County's COVID Metrics
The county's metrics were updated on Tuesday and while the county remains in the purple tier, the metrics saw big decreases once again.
The county's positivity rate fell to the levels needed to move into the red tier, however, every other metric remains above the number needed.
- New cases per day per 100K - 16.2 (Last Week 29.2)
- Adjusted Case Rate - 16.6 (Last Wee 28.8)
- Positivity Rate - 7.6% (Last week 11%)
- Health Equity Quartile Positivity Rate - 8.3% (Last Week 11.8%)
The last time the county's positivity rate was below 8.0% was Nov 10
Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments
More Pfizer vaccine clinics were opened for residents 65 years and older or those who qualify due to employment: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.
Testing
Riverside County conducted 2,456,070 coronavirus tests, up by 16,792 since Wednesday.
Where to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
Since Wednesday, Riverside County reported 42 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,749.
There were 2 new deaths reported in the Coachella Valley (829 in total). The death was reported in Cathedral City and Thousand Palms.
Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020
Riverside County reported 924 recoveries since Wednesday. There are a total of 269,284 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations across Riverside County fell by 25 patient since Wendesday. This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 381.
This marks the first time COVID hospitalizations are below 400 patients since Nov. 20.
The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County increased by 14 patients since Wednesday.
The county currently has 102 patients in the ICU. This is the lowest number of patients in the ICU since Nov. 24.
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 14.8%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 44.8%.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/25/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 620
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 574
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 306
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 280
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,863
Deaths: 100
Recoveries: 6,388
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,749
Deaths: 80
Recovered: 7,340
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 338
Deaths: 12
Recovered: 297
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,048
Deaths: 58
Recovered: 3,739
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 247
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 212
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 863
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 797
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 189
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 173
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 11,970
Deaths: 185
Recoveries: 11,197
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,281
Deaths: 53
Recovered: 3,041
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,123
Deaths: 17
Recovered: 1,051
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 347
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 328
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 860
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 828
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,808
Deaths: 101
Recovered: 3,502
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,573
Deaths: 110
Recovered: 3,274
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,067
Deaths: 37
Recovered: 939
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 214
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 192
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 465
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 439
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,012
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 932
· County Jails
There are 934 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 916 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,442 cases in the state's jails and 5,302 recoveries.
