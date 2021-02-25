Riverside County reports 225 new cases, 42 deaths, & 924 recoveries since Wednesday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 225 new cases since Wednesday, bringing the total of cases up to 289,284.

The Coachella Valley actually reported 8 less cases over the past 24 hours. We reached out to county officials to see what the issue was, this was their response:

"There seems to be an issue with CalConnect overwriting fields in CalRedie. We are working to resolve this issue (but it is also true that sometimes cases move around as addresses get updated)" - Jose Arballo Jr. - Senior Public Information Specialist, Riverside University Health System-Public Health

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Riverside County's COVID Metrics

The county's metrics were updated on Tuesday and while the county remains in the purple tier, the metrics saw big decreases once again.

The county's positivity rate fell to the levels needed to move into the red tier, however, every other metric remains above the number needed.

New cases per day per 100K - 16.2 (Last Week 29.2)

Adjusted Case Rate - 16.6 (Last Wee 28.8)

Positivity Rate - 7.6% (Last week 11%)

Health Equity Quartile Positivity Rate - 8.3% (Last Week 11.8%)

The last time the county's positivity rate was below 8.0% was Nov 10

Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments

More Pfizer vaccine clinics were opened for residents 65 years and older or those who qualify due to employment: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.

Testing

Riverside County conducted 2,456,070 coronavirus tests, up by 16,792 since Wednesday.

Where to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Deaths and Recoveries

Since Wednesday, Riverside County reported 42 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,749.

There were 2 new deaths reported in the Coachella Valley (829 in total). The death was reported in Cathedral City and Thousand Palms.

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County reported 924 recoveries since Wednesday. There are a total of 269,284 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations across Riverside County fell by 25 patient since Wendesday. This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 381.

This marks the first time COVID hospitalizations are below 400 patients since Nov. 20.

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County increased by 14 patients since Wednesday.

The county currently has 102 patients in the ICU. This is the lowest number of patients in the ICU since Nov. 24.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 14.8%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 44.8%.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/25/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 620

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 574



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 306

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 280



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,863

Deaths: 100

Recoveries: 6,388



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,749

Deaths: 80

Recovered: 7,340



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 338

Deaths: 12

Recovered: 297



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,048

Deaths: 58

Recovered: 3,739



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 247

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 212



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 863

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 797



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 189

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 173



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 11,970

Deaths: 185

Recoveries: 11,197



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,281

Deaths: 53

Recovered: 3,041



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,123

Deaths: 17

Recovered: 1,051



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 347

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 328



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 860

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 828



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,808

Deaths: 101

Recovered: 3,502



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,573

Deaths: 110

Recovered: 3,274



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,067

Deaths: 37

Recovered: 939



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 214

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 192



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 465

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 439



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,012

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 932



· County Jails

There are 934 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 916 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,442 cases in the state's jails and 5,302 recoveries.